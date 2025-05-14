Moi Partners With Global Tech Leaders To Boost Smart Security And Digital Transformation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force 'Lekhwiya' H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has signed several letters of intent with global companies in technology and digital solutions.

MoI signed a Letter of Intent with IBM, a global leader in hybrid cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital services.

Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani witnessed the signing of the Letter of Intent.

It was signed on behalf of MoI by Assistant Undersecretary for Technical and Specialized Affairs, H E Maj Gen Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Sowaidi, with Senior Vice President for IBM's Marketing and Communications, Jonathan Adashek, signing on behalf of IBM.

The move is part of efforts to boost cooperation with major global leading firms specializing in technology, in support of the MoI's directives toward accelerating the pace of digital transformation, advancing smart infrastructure, and energizing operational efficiency and technical preparedness, in pursuit of bolstering the national security system and promoting the quality of security and digital services.

IBM is one of the renowned global firms specializing in providing cutting-edge technological solutions, including AI, information security, data analysis, cloud computing, as well as advisory services, whose solutions contribute to building secure and integrated digital ecosystems that underpin institutional transformation and strengthen the effectiveness of government performance.

In a separate event, the MoI signed a letter of intent with Unplugged Performance, a company specialised in advanced performance systems and future vehicle technologies, in the presence of Minister of State for Interior Affairs.

The Letter of Intent was signed on behalf of the MOI by Director General of Logistics and Supply Maj Gen Eng. Hisham Mohammed Al Qusaybi, and by Founder and CEO of Unplugged Performance Ben Schaffer.

The agreement reflects MoI's strategic commitment to shaping the future of smart mobility, adopting innovative, sustainable technologies, and enhancing the operational efficiency of its security fleet.

Unplugged Performance is a leading developer of advanced performance solutions for electric vehicles, improving performance efficiency and aerodynamic design.

MoI signed another letter of intent with Dell Technologies, a global leader in digital infrastructure products and solutions.

The Letter of Intent was signed on behalf of the MOI by Director General of Communications and Information Systems Brigadier Jassim Al Buhashim Al Sayed and by Vice President of Services Sales for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Dell Technologies Lorenzo Lumassi.

This agreement reflects MoI's commitment to strengthening collaboration with global technology leaders in support of its strategic vision to advance smart security systems and accelerate comprehensive digital transformation.