Syria Lauds Role Of Qatar, Saudi, Turkiye In Lifting Of US Sanctions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In a major development that could reshape Syria's economic and political landscape, Minister of Finance of Syria H E Mohammad Yisr Barnieh praised the decision of US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Syria and restore diplomatic relations.

The minister described the move as“highly significant,” stating it would enable Syria to rebuild itself as a key player in ensuring regional stability and fostering development.

“The lifting of sanctions will greatly support Syria in rebuilding its institutions, providing essential public services, and opening the door to significant investment opportunities,” the minister said in a statement.

The minister extended his government's gratitude to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye, for their roles in supporting and facilitating the US decision.

“We thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkiye, and others who stood by us and contributed to this American decision,” he stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the US Administration for a“clear understanding of the challenges facing Syria."

Meanwhile, Syria has welcomed remarks by US President regarding the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on the country, describing the statement as a positive step toward ending the suffering of the Syrian people.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that while the sanctions were initially imposed on the former regime, they now directly affect the Syrian population and hinder the recovery and reconstruction process.

The ministry expressed Syria's hope for a complete removal of sanctions as part of broader steps to support peace and prosperity in the country and the region, adding that lifting restrictions would pave the way for constructive international cooperation, promoting stability and development.

