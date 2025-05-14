Immutable Brings Gaming To Institutional Capital At Goldman Sachs' Asia Financial Technology Conference
SYDNEY, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, a global leader in web3 gaming, announced today that Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Financial Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Hong Kong.
The Asia Pacific Financial Technology Conference is one of the region's most prominent institutional investor gatherings, bringing together leaders from traditional finance, digital assets, and emerging technology. Immutable's presence on this stage reflects growing recognition of web3 gaming as a serious sector among global investors.
This panel appearance further underscores Immutable's role at the forefront of the next wave of innovation in gaming and digital ownership.
About Immutable
Immutable is a global leader in Web3 gaming, on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player. Its end-to-end gaming platform, including Immutable Play and Passport, makes it seamless and secure for developers to build and scale games on Ethereum without compromising player experience. Immutable Play offers a full suite of tools to help developers launch and grow successful games, while Immutable Passport provides players with a secure, frictionless identity and wallet solution designed for mainstream onboarding.
With more than 600 well-funded games onboarded and over $300 million USD raised from top-tier investors including Temasek, Tencent, BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, and Galaxy Interactive, Immutable is the fastest-growing ecosystem in Web3 gaming in 2025.
