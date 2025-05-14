Tata Electronics To Double Iphone Enclosure Output To 50,000 At Hosur Plant

MENAFN - KNN India)Tata Electronics is set to significantly ramp up production of Apple iPhone enclosures at its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu, according to The Economic Times.

The company plans to double its current output of 50,000 enclosures as part of Phase II expansion ahead of Apple's annual product launch in September.

The Hosur plant, which had reached full capacity last year, suffered a temporary setback due to a fire in September 2024. However, sources say operations have now returned to pre-fire levels.

This expansion aligns with Apple's broader strategy of diversifying its global manufacturing footprint. CEO Tim Cook recently emphasised India's growing role in Apple's supply chain, highlighting the shift from China amid geopolitical tensions.

While Vietnam will remain the primary production base for iPads, Macs, and AirPods sold in the U.S., India is emerging as a key player for iPhone manufacturing.

Tata Electronics has been actively consolidating its position within Apple's supplier network. In 2025, it acquired a 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India, following the 2024 acquisition of Wistron's India operations in Karnataka.

Foxconn, Apple's largest manufacturing partner, is also expanding in India. The Taiwanese giant is building a major new plant in Bengaluru and recently opened a facility in Hyderabad to manufacture AirPods.

These developments reflect a broader shift by Apple and its partners to build a more resilient and diversified supply chain. With increased investment from Tata and Foxconn, India is fast becoming a major hub for Apple's global manufacturing ambitions.

(KNN Bureau)