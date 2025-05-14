403
Zelenskyy Expresses Readiness for Peace Talks with Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday his willingness to travel to Istanbul to hold a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, should the circumstances demand it.
This statement follows a renewed proposal from Putin on Sunday, in which he suggested resuming in-person peace discussions between Moscow and Kyiv, without any conditions attached.
The meeting is intended to take place in Istanbul on May 15, and Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already expressed his readiness to mediate.
Erdogan confirmed this intention during a phone conversation with Putin on the same day.
The proposed diplomatic engagement marks a potentially pivotal moment, as it would be the first face-to-face negotiation between the two nations since early 2022.
Turkey would serve as the intermediary in this high-level initiative, aiming to restart stalled efforts for conflict resolution.
Responding to the invitation, Zelenskyy emphasized his preparedness to "personally" meet "Putin in Türkiye on Thursday." However, he reiterated Ukraine’s condition for initiating diplomatic efforts: a ceasefire must begin on Monday to "provide the necessary basis for diplomacy."
Speaking to the media in Kyiv, Zelenskyy confirmed plans to meet the Turkish leader in Ankara on Thursday, where both would wait for Putin to arrive.
He addressed potential Russian narratives about the choice of city for the meeting, stressing that Ukraine is flexible.
“To avoid any distortion regarding the location — so Russia does not manipulate the cities and does not say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara but is ready to fly only to Istanbul… I want to say right away, if Putin flies to Istanbul… the Turkish side is ready for President Erdogan and me to fly to Istanbul,” Zelenskyy stated.
He concluded by stating: “If Putin is really ready to meet not only in the media but also in real life, then at the level of leaders we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire.”
