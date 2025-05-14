BR Gavai Sworn In As 52Nd Chief Justice Of India First Top Judge From Buddhist Community

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday administered oath of office to Justice BR Gavai as the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who retired as 51st Chief Justice of India on Tuesday, 13 May.

Soon after taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhawan, CJI BR Gavai greeted President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries. Justice Gavai is the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gavai is the first Buddhist and second Dalit to be Chief Justice of India. Before him, former CJI KG Balakrishnan became the first Dalit CJI in 2007. Balakrishnan served for three years. Justice Gavai will be the Chief Justice of India for six months before retiring in November 2025.