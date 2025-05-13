Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis 13 May 2025


2025-05-13 11:11:49
Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

– Nasdaq-100 broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 21500.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 20220.00 (which has been reversing the index from March) and the resistance trendline of the Ascending Triangle from April.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active short-term ABC correction 2 from last month.

Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 21500.00 (target price for the completion of the active wave 2).

