Announcing The Soraya's 2025-26 Season

Highlights of the 15th Anniversary Season:

Opening Weekend - Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

World Premiere: Martha Graham Dance Company & Leonard Bernstein

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 30th Anniversary Live-to-Film Concert

Quincy Jones Tribute Concert; Chris Walden and Pacific Jazz Orchestra

Gregory Porter: Christmas Wish

Riccardo Muti Conducts Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Duke Ellington Concert of Sacred Music: Led by Gerald Clayton

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber unveiled The Soraya's 15th Anniversary Season May 9 at the annual Director's Dinner. The season will include 41 performances across 32 events, and run from Sept. 13, 2025 to Apr. 25, 2026.

"Each of The Soraya's performance seasons is a journey, an exploration of new or novel themes, as well as a return to timeless ideas," said Steingraber. "The Soraya's 2025–26 Season-our 15th-encompasses diverse experiences including the nightlife of Lisbon, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City; the daily life of West Africa; the spiritual realms explored by Alice Coltrane and Duke Ellington; the masterworks of Brahms and the megahits of Quincy Jones; and more."

Continuing a Soraya tradition, the season features events from nearly every performing arts genre - jazz, dance, classical, Broadway, and film, along with Soraya original productions.

The 2025–26 Season Includes:



The Classical Music series with the Soraya debut of violinist Ray Chen (Oct. 30); the return of Joshua Bell and Academy of St Martin in the Fields (Feb. 26), and The Soraya debut of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with Yuja Wang (Apr. 25).

The Soraya's Music Knows No Borders series, which brings not only a wide spectrum of world-class international musicians to The Soraya stage, but their cultures as well. The series will begin Nov. 6 with fado singer Mariza and includes the Tigran Hamasyan Trio (Mar. 7); Quinteto Astor Piazzolla (Mar. 21); and Cirque Kalabanté's Afrique En Cirque (Mar. 22). The fifth-annual Jazz at Naz festival, held in Feb. 2026. Recently named by DownBeat magazine as one of the world's top jazz venues of 2025 and the winner of "Best Festival" in San Francisco Classical Voice's 2024 Audience Choice Awards.

Members-Only Sales: May 9-July 8

Public Single Ticket Onsale: July 9

Click HERE for Full Press Release & Season Calendar.

