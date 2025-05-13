James River Church's Powerful 2025 Stronger Men's Conference Leaves Attendees Strengthened And Challenged To Grow

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The responses to the weekend were overwhelmingly positive. Men in attendance left the 2025 Stronger Men's Conference strengthened in so many ways - most importantly, strengthened to grow closer to Jesus. Throughout the weekend, there was a sense that men could drop their guard, get real about life's challenges, and rally around their shared identity as leaders and sons of God.

Aside from leaving with strengthened values and renewed faith, men at the conference were also treated to amazing entertainment and special guest speakers organized by James River Church. The Friday Night Entertainment "Warrior Competition" was a particular thrill, with world-class athletes competing in a one-of-a-kind obstacle course.

The conference hit another high point with an appearance by NFL standouts Daniel Thomas and Devin Lloyd of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their presence electrified the arena, as they shared powerful, faith-driven messages about perseverance, grit, and the unshakable strength that comes from trusting God.

James River Church Pastors David and Brandon Lindell led with strength and clarity. In their first year as conference hosts, they commanded the stage with confidence, delivering bold, uncompromising messages that called men to step up as leaders, protectors, and men of purpose. As a powerful takeaway, they gave every attendee a free copy of their new book, Lionhearted - a gritty, no-nonsense guide to living with focus, courage, and conviction. This impactful resource ensured the men left equipped not only with inspiration but also with a battle plan to lead strong, resilient lives rooted in faith.

And as they always do, James River Church also organized a special list of world-class, faith-based guest speakers for the Stronger Men's Conference. Guests in attendance this year included Pastor Earl McClellan of Shoreline City Church in Dallas, Texas; Pastor Chad Veach of Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California; and Pastor Louie Giglio of Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia. These incredible speakers made it their mission to empower each and every man in attendance to be great and continuously strengthen their connection with Jesus.

For those left wanting more: Next year's James River Church 2026 Stronger Men's Conference is already open for registration! Like each year before, the 2026 Conference will have an array of special guests, empowering sermons, and downright thrilling entertainment.

The 2026 Stronger Men's Conference will take place on April 24–25, and guests slated to appear already include author and Pastor Tim Timberlake, Pastor Levi Lusko, and Pastor Jabin Chavez. While full details are still under wraps, one thing is certain: the 2026 Stronger Men's Conference will be another unmissable opportunity for men to recharge, refocus, and rise up.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

SOURCE James River Church