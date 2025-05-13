Cannes Film Festival 2025: Robert De Niro Once Again Attacks Trump, Calls Him 'America's Philistine President' WATCH

MENAFN - Live Mint) Robert De Niro, who was presented honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival, once again attacked Trump during his speech

After thanking the festival, De Niro quickly turned to speaking about Trump, who recently said he wants to enact a tariff on films made outside the country.

“Art is the truth. Art embraces diversity. And that's why art is a threat to the autocrats and the fascists of the world,” said De Niro.“America's philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of America's premier cultural institutions. He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities and education. And now he announced a 100% tariff on films made outside the United States. You can't put a price on connectivity.”