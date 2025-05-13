Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Robert De Niro Once Again Attacks Trump, Calls Him 'America's Philistine President' WATCH

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Robert De Niro Once Again Attacks Trump, Calls Him 'America's Philistine President' WATCH


2025-05-13 09:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Robert De Niro, who was presented honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes film festival, once again attacked Trump during his speech

After thanking the festival, De Niro quickly turned to speaking about Trump, who recently said he wants to enact a tariff on films made outside the country.

“Art is the truth. Art embraces diversity. And that's why art is a threat to the autocrats and the fascists of the world,” said De Niro.“America's philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of America's premier cultural institutions. He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities and education. And now he announced a 100% tariff on films made outside the United States. You can't put a price on connectivity.”

MENAFN13052025007365015876ID1109545563

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search