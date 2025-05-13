BROOKFIELD ZOO CHICAGO TERMINATES 33-YEAR TEAMSTER WITHOUT JUST CAUSE

Teamsters Local 727 Demands Reinstatement of Union Steward

CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Zoological Society doing business as the Brookfield Zoo Chicago (the Zoo) has terminated long-term Teamsters Local 727 member and union steward, Carrie Sapienza. Carrie worked at the Brookfield Zoo for 33 years and was a senior groundskeeper and union steward at the time of her unjust termination. Additionally, Carrie serves as warden for Local 727.

Upon request from the union, representatives from the Zoo have been unable to produce any investigatory documentation outside of the termination paperwork itself. According to the notice of discharge, Carrie was allegedly terminated for "conduct, insubordination, uncooperative [sic], and disobedience." According to the paperwork, Carrie was terminated for, while acting in her role as senior groundskeeper, allegedly "overstepped her authority" by asking for information and speaking directly with contractor staff in the removal of tram cars.

"Even if Carrie did what the Zoo alleges that she did, which she vehemently denies, it's simply not terminable," said John Coli, Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "The Zoo did not do any investigation whatsoever, and this was clearly a witch hunt against a very active union steward. Local 727 has filed both a grievance and unfair labor practice charges stemming from Carrie's termination and the Zoo's unlawful, egregious behavior."

On behalf of a beloved member of the Zoo community, Local 727 member and steward, the Teamsters Union is asking members of the public to sign an online petition demanding Carrie's reinstatement. The petition can be found at bit/4kpp4gH .

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 workers in the Chicago area across a multitude of industries, from bus drivers to trade show workers, pharmacists to zookeepers, funeral directors to parking industry workers. For more information, visit TeamstersLocal727 .

