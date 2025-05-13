BOXABL Expands To Colorado: Delivering 12 Casitas To Pueblo's Westgate
Spearheaded by Down by the Bay LLC, the Westgate Development is a 350+ lot built-to-rent community showcasing the BOXABL Casita, with plans to eventually include one- and two-bedroom layouts throughout the development.
The Future of Modular Communities
Westgate is one of many large-scale developments tapping into BOXABL's ability to help revolutionize the housing industry.
Developers can keep lean on projects and make strategic pivots in planning, thanks to BOXABL's easy product offerings and easy installation. At the same time, tenants can secure housing with modern amenities, without sacrificing comfort, design, or durability.
How to Build & Invest with BOXABL
BOXABL is actively seeking partnerships with large-scale developers interested in constructing entire communities using its innovative housing solutions.
For those looking to invest in the company, BOXABL shares are available for $0.80 a share. PLEASE READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR HERE
About BOXABL
Founded in 2017, BOXABL has raised over $170 million from more than 40,000 investors. The Las Vegas-based company is dedicated to transforming the housing industry through innovative technology and design. BOXABL's products are designed to address the housing needs of today and tomorrow.
