Russia Depends On China And The West For Its Weapons
Forty years ago I led a small experts team to Paris. We arrived at Terminal 2 early in the morning, hauling a 12 inch by 12 inch wood box that was about five or six feel long. At the Customs desk the agent asked us what was in the box. We said,“Russian sonobuoy.”
“Bien sûr,” said the inspector, and we were on our way downtown.
The reason we took the Sonobuoy was to show our colleagues at the Coordinating Committee on Multilataeral Export Controls how the Russians were copying US technology. COCOM was the multilateral organization, founded in 1949, to regulate sensitive exports to the USSR and others such as China.
In the mid-1980s, in the middle of the Soviet arms build-up, our goal was to try and cut off Soviet access to US technology, especially computers and microelectronics. The Russian sonobuoy, which had been recovered at sea, contained printed circuit boards stuffed with microchips that were copies of integrated circuits made in America, right down to the fact that the US company logo was faithfully reproduced on the chip's internal circuitry.
At the time it was our opinion that the Soviets did not really have an independent microelectronics capability but its silicon industry, centered in a town called Zelenograd to the north of Moscow (then a closed city), was told to copy American electronics, rather than design its own components.
We also viewed electronics as an essential force multiplier: computerized weapons were better able to find and destroy targets than traditional weapons. All of this was before the age of drones, or even smart weapons. Even so, it was an impressive leap for weapons technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment