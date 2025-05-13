Leafwell Farm Opens Nature-Focused Wellness Retreat Two Hours From NYC

Relax at Leafwell Farm with modern comforts and breathtaking forest views, complete with a cold plunge and cozy fire pit.

Leafwell Farm opens as a nature-based wellness retreat near Woodstock, offering cold plunges, sauna access, and unplugged stays on 60 private acres.

- Amy Cherry, Co-Founder of Leafwell Farm and Founder of Shou Sugi Ban House

CATSKILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leafwell Farm, a new national wellness retreat, has officially opened just two hours from New York City, adjacent to Woodstock. Set on 60 private acres of forest, trails, and a cold-water creek, Leafwell offers a serene escape for those seeking to unplug, reflect, and reset without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

Guests can book one of two accommodations: a modern Tiny Lux Suite (260 sq. ft.) or a larger Dome Suite (500 sq. ft.). Both feature private kitchens, full bathrooms with showers, LED lighting, expansive windows, and modern heating and cooling systems. Organic body wash, shampoo, and Zero Frequency cotton bed sheets add to the experience. Each suite includes access to a cold plunge, sauna, private fire pit, and nature swing-designed to help guests rest, restore, and reconnect.

Inside, guests will find lock-away phone boxes, books, board games, and complimentary snacks from wellness brands, promoting a fully unplugged experience and immersion into nature-based stillness.

Pets are welcome, and guests can explore the surrounding landscape, including a scenic hike to Leafwell's private cold-water creek, which offers seasonal full-body immersion-ideal for meditation, mindfulness, and relaxation.

Leafwell is adjacent to Woodstock, offering easy access to local attractions like the Woodstock Trail, art galleries, natural food cafés, and dispensaries. Guests can also enjoy nearby White Lake for boating, the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, and the Resorts World Casino in Monticello. For dining, the acclaimed Bison & Bourbon steakhouse is just a short drive away.

Amy Cherry, an award-winning developer and visionary behind the acclaimed Shou Sugi Ban House in the Hamptons, is an investor and co-founder of Leafwell.“Leafwell embodies the values of connection, reflection, and simplicity that I've always wanted to bring to wellness,” said Cherry.“This retreat brings those same values to a more accessible setting-offering the healing power of nature without the overwhelming costs.”

Yitz Klein, co-founder of Leafwell, brings his experience in real estate and wellness to the project.“At Leafwell, our focus is on offering an authentic wellness experience where people can reconnect with nature and themselves,” said Klein.“We're proud to launch Leafwell and are excited to expand to new locations as we grow our community of guests.”

This is just the beginning for Leafwell. More suites will be added in New York, and upcoming acquisitions will soon be announced. Stay connected through social media for exciting updates and news about new locations and offerings.

Leafwell is also eager to collaborate with organic food brands and national hospitality partners. For inquiries regarding partnerships and collaborations, companies can reach out directly to Leafwell at ....

As Leafwell grows, it will introduce new wellness programs, including biohacking, sound therapy, and ketamine-assisted therapy. While these programs are still in development, Leafwell already offers a rare opportunity to slow down, breathe deeply, and rediscover your sense of presence.

