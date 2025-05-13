Human-I-T's Get It Done Offers Quality Devices At Unbeatable Prices

Initiative Makes Devices Accessible Without Breaking the Budget

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-I-T today announced the launch of its "Get It Done" Initiative, providing access to essential, low-cost laptops while directly funding efforts to shrink the digital divide. Consumers are able to shop their values by purchasing devices while helping to deliver technology, internet access, digital skills training and tech support to underserved communities.

The initiative offers quality, refurbished laptops with specifications designed for everyday tasks for any household that requires more than one computer or one to complete daily tasks that include but are not limited to household banking, social media access or simple word processing. Starting at $129.99 these devices provide reliable computing power without unnecessary features or expense.

"Too many people are locked out of opportunities because they lack the basic digital tools," said Gabe Middleton, Co-founder and CEO of Human-I-T. "The 'Get It Done' products make dependable technology accessible and affordable. We're providing practical tools for daily life at a price that reflects reality, while simultaneously investing back into digital equity."

Human-I-T emphasizes that access to these four pillars – technology, internet connectivity, digital skills training and tech support – is key to unlocking educational and economic opportunities previously out of reach for many. Each device sold at the Human-I-T online store directly supports programs delivering these resources.

These Chromebook and Windows devices, offering a variety of configurations from Intel Celeron N4000 processors up to Intel Core i5, 4 to 8 GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 32 GB eMMC to 256 GB SSDs, are designed to meet the essential needs of various users. With display sizes typically between 14 and 15.6 inches, these laptops offer the basic, easy-to-navigate operating systems like Chrome OS or Windows, empowering first-time users as well as seniors to manage medical appointments and transportation needs while staying connected with loved ones.

"These aren't high-performance machines for complex tasks, but they are exactly what's needed to 'get it done' – paying bills, connecting with friends and family and accessing vital information," reported Middleton.

The "Get It Done" laptops are available while supplies last.

To purchase a device and support digital inclusion efforts, visit .

SOURCE Human-I-T

