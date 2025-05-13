403
WHT NOW Partners With HSNC University To Build A Cyber-Resilient Student Force
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 13th May, 2025 – In a strategic move to combat cybercrime by sensitising the younger generations, WHT NOW, a non-governmental organisation, has recently partnered with HSNC University in Mumbai. Through this collaborative initiative, they aim to train the university students on how to identify and avoid the common tactics used by cyber-thieves, and thereby protect their digital assets.
This initiative is a part of WHT NOW's National Youth Ambassador Program under which they aim to train over 5,000 students across the country by this year-end. In view of increasing cases of cyber-crimes such as sextortion, cyberbullying, identity theft etc. they launched this initiative last month. HSNC University is the first educational institute they have collaborated with in this transformative journey.
This program has been designed to equip the students with the tools, knowledge and confidence to not only protect themselves, but also support their peers, families, and communities.
Neeti Goel, Founder of WHT NOW said, "We have recently signed an MOU with HSNC University, and we will start working with them soon. Through a series of structured workshops and interactive sessions, students will be trained by a multidisciplinary team from WHT NOW, including cybersecurity professionals, legal experts, and mental health counsellors. These sessions have been designed to address the entire spectrum of cybercrime-from understanding common tactics used by perpetrators, to managing emotional impact and taking the right legal steps."
Akshat Khetan, CO-Founder of WHT NOW and Founder of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services, said "Cybercrime is growing like cancer - silently, aggressively, and often unnoticed until significant damage is done. While there are legal remedies available, much like treatments for cancer, they come at a cost that is not always affordable or accessible to everyone. The law provides a framework for justice, but awareness and timely action are key."
"Through our partnership with HSNC University, we aim to prepare students to act as cybercrime first responders - soldiers who are equipped to recognize, respond, and support victims. Whether it's helping a friend, family member, or a fellow student, these young leaders will play a critical role in spreading cyber awareness and guiding others on how to fight back legally and safely," he added.
Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai said, "In today's climate of heightened digital vulnerability, threats such as bank frauds, fake digital arrests, and coercive demands for money in the name of war or national duty are deeply concerning. These are not merely scams, they are emotional manipulations that prey on trust, fear, and patriotism."
"This collaboration with WHT NOW is a step towards building an academic ecosystem where students are not only educated but also protected digitally, emotionally, and socially. It is our responsibility to ensure that awareness reaches every stakeholder. At HSNC University, we are committed to equipping our students with the knowledge, vigilance, and resilience to navigate these challenges wisely. Together, we aim to build not just safe campuses, but safe digital lives," she added.
To support victims and concerned individuals, WHT NOW has also launched a dedicated national helpline - +91-9019115115 providing immediate assistance, guidance and referral support for cases related to cyber abuse, harassment and online threats.
Over 40 other academic institutions have also expressed interest in partnering with WHT NOW so far. The long-term goal is to build a pan-India network of trained ambassadors who act as on-ground support for both prevention and response.
India, home to over 850 million internet users, is one of the most digitally connected nations in the world yet digital safety awareness remains limited within formal education systems. WHT NOW's mission is to bridge that gap by placing empowered young voices at the centre of change.
