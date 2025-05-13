Vechain Unveils Blockchain Blueprint To Tokenise Everyday Actions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

VeChain CEO Sunny Lu has outlined an ambitious vision to tokenise sustainable human behaviours-such as driving electric vehicles-by integrating blockchain, artificial intelligence , and real-world asset tokenisation into a unified infrastructure. This initiative was presented during the Consensus Toronto conference, where VeChain introduced its latest suite of tools aimed at making blockchain applications more accessible and impactful for mainstream users.

At the heart of this strategy is VeChain's Marketplace-as-a-Service platform, launched in March 2024. MaaS enables users to create and brand their own customised NFT marketplaces without the need for extensive coding skills. The platform supports the integration of physical products with digital twins-referred to as“phygitals”-through NFT and chip technology. This approach simplifies participation in the NFT space and supports the global tokenisation movement by bridging the gap between physical and digital assets.

VeChain's MaaS platform also incorporates fee-delegation technologies, allowing builders to cover transaction costs on behalf of users, thereby removing the barrier of transaction fees. Additionally, the platform has integrated an NFT checkout provider and is in discussions with a global payment service provider to enable direct fiat on/off ramps. These features aim to make the user experience similar to traditional Web2 interfaces, enhancing the platform's usability.

Complementing MaaS is VeChain's VeBetterDAO ecosystem, which promotes sustainability and community engagement by rewarding contributions towards environmental projects. The ecosystem reflects VeChain's commitment to sustainability and community participation, incentivising individuals for their contributions to sustainability projects.

VeChain has also formed collaborations with AI-focused organisations such as SingularityNET, FetchAI, and Ocean Protocol to drive innovations in AI through blockchain technology. These partnerships aim to develop AI agents capable of autonomously executing blockchain-related tasks like governance voting and asset management. Such AI agents are sophisticated programs that can analyse information, learn from experience, and autonomously execute tasks on behalf of users, thereby enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of blockchain applications.

The integration of AI agents into VeChain's infrastructure is expected to facilitate the automation of tasks and adapt to changing environments, shaping investment decisions and operational efficiencies in the coming years. This move positions VeChain at the forefront of combining AI with blockchain technology to create more intelligent and responsive systems.

VeChain's efforts are underpinned by its VeChainThor public blockchain, which utilises a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism. This mechanism ensures high throughput and security, making it suitable for enterprise-grade applications. The VeChainThor blockchain supports fee delegation, allowing transactions to be paid by a third-party account, thereby improving the usability of decentralised applications.

The company's dual-token economic model, comprising VET and VTHO tokens, safeguards the long-term sustainability of the VeChainThor ecosystem. This model separates the medium of value from the cost of using the blockchain , ensuring stability and predictability in transaction costs.

VeChain's initiatives have garnered attention from various sectors, including collaborations with organisations like WoV Labs to enhance digital ownership for readers of SNOB Non Per Tutti magazine. This collaboration utilises VeChain's advanced tools to create a unique engagement model, allowing readers to access exclusive benefits through WoV Labs' digital passport without needing blockchain or Web3 knowledge. Such partnerships highlight the integration of blockchain technology into traditional media and create new opportunities for user interaction and content delivery.

The company's financial health is reflected in its reported $440 million in assets by the end of 2023, indicating its financial stability and attracting a wide user base. The growth in unique wallet addresses, now exceeding 3 million, further demonstrates VeChain's expanding influence within the cryptocurrency community.

