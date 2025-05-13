Native Americans & Italian Americans Join Forces At Next Solidarity Session - Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture

NAGA & IAOVC Solidariry Sessions - Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture

Guest Speaker Jason Buck - Defensive End Super Bowl XXVI World Champion Washington Redskins, NAGA Associate Board Member

NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), and The Native American Guardian's Association (“NAGA”), announce the next collaborative session bringing Native American, Italian American and other communities together to oppose the pervasive threat of cancel culture. These“Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” foster understanding, promote dialogue and build solidarity among diverse groups facing challenges from cultural erasure and historical revisionism.Starting last March, these monthly Sessions have forged a milestone alliance among NAGA, Italian American organizations and other groups. Each virtual Session includes discussions of challenges being addressed to counter cancel culture and features a guest speaker. This month's guest speaker is Jason Buck, NAGA Associate Board Member, defensive end for the Super Bowl XXVI World Champion Washington Redskins, a direct descendant of several Native American tribes.Cancel culture has increasingly become a concerning phenomenon in today's society. It often overlooks the complexities of history and cultural context, leading to silencing of voices and erasure of important narratives.Native American and Italian American communities share a common experience of marginalization and misrepresentation. Both have faced historical injustices and stereotypes that continue to impact their communities today. By joining forces, they aim to confront the harmful effects of cancel culture and reclaim their narratives.Andre DiMino , President of IAOVC commented,“We look forward to our next Solidarity Session and to hear from Jason Buck. These Sessions have been an excellent opportunity to gain greater understanding of our cultures and the challenges we all face with cancel culture. We hope to see many others join the next Solidarity Session to continue our progress.”The next Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, May 20, 2024 at 8 PM EDT. Members of the Native American and Italian American communities, as well as allies and supporters, are encouraged to attend and participate in this important dialogue.Participation is free but registration is required to join the Solidarity Session. Click the link on to register.About NAGAThe Native Americans Guardian's Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms.“Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation. To join NAGA's new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture“Seven Generations Alliance” visitAbout IAOVCIAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC's efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc/membership.IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter,“The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.

