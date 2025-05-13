Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, A Product Of Lifespeak Inc., Partners With Webmd Health Services To Expand Caregiver Support Through Webmd ONE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Caregiving is one of the most pressing challenges impacting today's workforce. With over 53 million Americans providing unpaid care -and nearly 70% of working caregivers reporting significant stress-this partnership arrives at a crucial moment. Together, Torchlight and WebMD Health Services are bringing scalable, expert-driven solutions to employers who are committed to employee wellbeing, retention, and resilience.

"The integration of Torchlight into WebMD ONE represents a significant milestone in addressing one of today's most pressing workplace challenges," said Michael Held, CEO of LifeSpeak Inc. "As organizations increasingly recognize caregiving support as essential to employee wellbeing, this partnership combines LifeSpeak's decades of wellness expertise with WebMD's trusted healthcare leadership to deliver comprehensive support at scale. Together, we're not just offering a solution – we're transforming how organizations support their people through every stage of their caregiving journey."

"This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding holistic wellbeing offerings that address the real, everyday challenges employees face," said Bruce Foyt, Vice President, Partnerships, WebMD Health Services. "By integrating Torchlight's caregiving expertise into WebMD ONE, we're empowering organizations to better support their employees while creating a more resilient, engaged workforce."

Torchlight educates and empowers employees to resolve the everyday, modern challenges of caregiving through a digital-first, human-supported platform that is:



Built for the demands of the modern workplace : addressing the evolving caregiving challenges stemming from global crises, aging populations, and rising complexity of care needs.

Cost-effective and scalable : reducing the burden of managing multiple programs with one comprehensive, expert-led solution.

Unmatched in quality : fully staffed by top, credentialed specialists and built by caregiving experts, including Torchlight's founding team.

Data-driven and predictive : offering the only true caregiver support platform with measurement and reporting capabilities that deliver real organizational insights. Technically seamless : integrating easily into any caregiver journey, from early parenting to elder care, at any stage of life.

Unlike traditional EAPs or call center models, Torchlight's platform combines expert-led content, decision-support tools, and one-on-one advising to help caregivers navigate everything from special education plans to elder housing transitions. By embedding these capabilities into WebMD ONE, employers can deliver a unified, accessible experience that supports working caregivers-while improving engagement, satisfaction, and workforce performance.

"By embedding our specialized caregiving resources within WebMD's trusted platform, we're making expert support accessible exactly when and where employees need it most," adds Adam Goldberg, Chief Strategy Officer at LifeSpeak Inc. and Founder of Torchlight. "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in reducing the burden on working caregivers while helping organizations build more resilient, engaged workforces."

Together, Torchlight and WebMD Health Services are creating a more inclusive and responsive workplace-one that recognizes and supports the full spectrum of employee wellbeing needs, including the often-invisible burden of caregiving. This collaboration extends both organizations' shared mission to build healthier, higher-performing workforces by offering real, practical support that keeps employees healthy, engaged, and employed.

About Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, a product of LifeSpeak Inc.

Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving is the leading comprehensive caregiver support solution for employers, health plans, and other organizations. It delivers best-in-class expertise both digitally and through one-on-one advising and concierge services. Unlike traditional coaching models, Torchlight provides direct access to top specialists in a scalable, cost-effective way. Its data-driven insights equip HR leaders with actionable workforce intelligence, while its integrated platform empowers caregivers to resolve challenges across all ages, diagnoses, and stages-before they escalate into crises.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and organizations worldwide. Our innovative suite of digital solutions delivers best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, supporting individuals at every stage of their wellbeing journey. Through our comprehensive portfolio – featuring LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience , Wellbeats Wellness , ALAViDA Substance Use , and Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving – we enrich the lives of over 14 million individuals and their families across every pillar of wellbeing. With 24/7 access to our constantly expanding library of expert-led resources, we make it simple for members to find trusted support whenever and wherever they need it. For organizations, LifeSpeak drives stronger engagement and healthier, higher-performing teams. For health plans, we enable members to take a proactive approach to their wellbeing, improving population health while reducing high-cost claims through preventative care. Built on two decades of excellence, LifeSpeak Inc. continues to lead the wellbeing revolution worldwide, transforming how people access and experience wellbeing support – anytime, anywhere. Learn more at .

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their wellbeing needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach wellbeing goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Internet Brands®, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, is a fully integrated online media and software services company focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's properties and platforms include the WebMD, Medscape, and Henry Schein ONE networks, which are the global leaders in their markets; Nolo, Avvo, and Martindale, which form the largest consumer information provider in the legal market; and CarsDirect, Fodor's Travel, and many others which are leaders in their key verticals such as auto, travel, and home.

Internet Brands' award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

