Eurotech Elite Introduces Exclusive New Toro Series Of Flat Bed Lathes In North America

Eurotech Toro Series 5 Star Evo

BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eurotech Elite, America's premiere source of multi-axis, high precision CNC machines , has expanded its product line with the launch of the Toro Series – a revolutionary horizontal flatbed lathe lineup engineered with elite European craftsmanship and tailored for North America's most demanding industries.“The Toro Series is built for power and is the #1 trusted brand for the oil and gas and aerospace industry in Europe, so it was the perfect partnership for us – a combination of European precision and advanced technology with unmatchable options.” – Jeff Walz, President of EurotechKey Highlights of the Toro Series_____________________________________○ Premium Threading Capabilities: Delivers superior threading performance not commonly available from competing flat bed lathes – ideal for oilfield and power industry components.○ Massive Capacity: Machines with up to 65 feet between centers and the ability to handle parts up to 90,000 pounds, making them the go-to solution for extreme part sizes and heavy-duty applications.○ Expanded Guideway Design:– Additional guideways provide greater stability and support for the workpiece– Enhanced vibration damping ensures higher accuracy– Better load distribution extends machine life and cutting consistency○ Precision and Rigidity: The structural integrity allows for tighter tolerances and smoother finishes even under the most aggressive cutting conditions.○ Versatility Across Industries: Built for oil & gas, power generation, rail, shipbuilding, aerospace, and other large-format machining sectors.○ Trusted European Build: Manufactured by our partner in Italy – known across Europe for quality, innovation, and performance._____________________________________To learn more about the exclusive new Toro Series from Eurotech visit:

Maggie Halm

Eurotech Elite

+1 352-799-5223

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Eurotech Elite: Keeping You Running!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.