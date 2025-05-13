Pallini Limoncello Celebrates 150 Years With Taste Of A Kiss Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The campaign's creative centerpiece, "What Does a Kiss Taste Like," will run throughout 2025 and will be brought to life through digital storytelling, influencer collaborations, and curated lifestyle content that celebrates Italian passion and flavor.

Pallini, founded in 1875, remains a proudly family-owned company and is now led by CEO Micaela Pallini, a fifth-generation member of the founding family. With more than 15 years at the company, she previously served as Director and Head of Production. Micaela, who holds a Doctoral Degree in Chemistry, is the first woman to lead the company and is honored to guide Pallini through this historic milestone.

"This campaign is a love letter to our Italian roots," said Micaela Pallini. "It reflects everything Pallini stands for - joy, beauty, togetherness, and timeless taste. Sharing our 150th anniversary as the world's leading limoncello is both humbling and exhilarating." The campaign was developed by Luther DSGN, a rising Rome-based agency known for its creative expertise in lifestyle branding, visual storytelling, and experiential design.

At the heart of the campaign is the Pallini Spritz -now among the top three spritz-style cocktails served in the U.S. Elegant, light, and refreshingly simple (3 parts Prosecco, 2 parts Pallini, 1 part water, served over ice in a large wine glass), the cocktail is quickly becoming a seasonal favorite across bars, rooftops, and at-home occasions. Pallini is supporting this momentum with retail cross-merchandising initiatives, encouraging consumers to bring the spritz ritual home.

Pallini Limoncello is distributed across the U.S. by Lucas Bols, the Dutch spirits company known for nurturing heritage cocktail brands. "Pallini is a rare brand that blends craftsmanship, legacy, and modern appeal," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director, USA and Canada, The Lucas Bols Company. "We're excited to help expand its reach across the U.S., bringing the spirit of the Amalfi Coast to American consumers and bartenders."

Pallini Limoncello is available nationwide in fine wine and spirits retailers, as well as leading bars and restaurants across the U.S.

Pallini Limoncello is a natural liqueur that has been crafted by the Pallini family in Italy since 1875. The Pallini family has been making super premium liqueurs since 1875 when Nicola Pallini founded their first shop and distillery in Antrodoco. The limoncello is made from prized, Sfusato lemons, exclusive to the Amalfi coast. The handpicked lemons are infused immediately, so their freshness and flavor is delivered in every bottle. Its versatility is almost endless – enjoy it neat, on the rocks, straight from the fridge, or mixed into cocktails and food recipes.

Lucas Bols is a global spirits company and one of the oldest active Dutch businesses, with a mission to create exceptional cocktail experiences worldwide. Present in over 110 countries, the company's portfolio includes three global cocktail brands and more than 20 regional and international liqueurs and spirits.

