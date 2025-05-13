SAMA To Debut Flagship Gaming PC Hardware Line At COMPUTEX 2025, Built For Global System Builders, Integrators, And Enthusiast Markets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAMA, a growing name in the gaming industry, continues its global expansion with a presence designed to engage gamers, PC builders, system integrators, and media professionals interested in its latest developments in performance and design.

Break Boundaries. Build Something Extraordinary.

Visitors to the SAMA Pavilion will be among the first to experience:



Next-gen fully modular power supplies with 80 PLUS Gold/Platinum certification High-efficiency AIO (All-In-One) liquid cooling systems featuring cutting-edge pump design and customizable LCD displays

Gamer-favorite PC cases combine bold aesthetics with airflow-optimized architecture

Built with high-quality components, SAMA's 2025 product lineup is designed for long-term reliability, optimal cooling, and strong gaming performance. SAMA's latest product line is designed to support both individual gamers upgrading their personal setups and system integrators assembling pre-built systems, addressing the performance requirements prevalent in today's gaming industry.

To round out the experience, complimentary refreshments will be offered on-site, inviting visitors into a welcoming, modern space where they can engage directly with both the products and the teams behind them.

Introducing the SAMA A60: Premium Dual-Tower CPU Air Cooler

The new A60 air cooler from SAMA brings premium thermal performance in a refined, all-black dual-tower design. Featuring a brushed metal top cover, six composite heat pipes, and dual 120mm guide ring fans, it delivers efficient, quiet cooling with full RAM clearance and easy installation-ideal for performance-driven builds.

Leadership Perspective

SAMA's transformation into a global brand is the result of long-term commitment to product innovation, operational excellence, and customer trust. As we scale into new markets, we remain focused on delivering consistent value through reliable engineering and localized service. To support our international expansion, we have strategically invested in global talent-building teams dedicated to advanced product development, regional channel partnerships, and data-driven marketing execution. COMPUTEX 2025 represents a key milestone in our global roadmap, offering a platform to engage partners, showcase innovation, and signal the next phase of SAMA's growth journey." - Frank Wang, VP

Tailored Media Engagement Opportunities

Media, analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are highly encouraged to visit the SAMA booth and experience these new innovations firsthand. Early scheduling guarantees priority access and personalized engagement. Limited slots available.

Onsite engagement options include:



Product Demonstrations – 30-minute deep dives into key product features Executive Interviews – One-on-one sessions with SAMA leadership or engineers

To schedule a meeting or RSVP for our exclusive media lunch, please contact: Emily Johnson ([email protected] ) at C & Cee Consulting Inc. Media kits, high-resolution product images, and video assets are available upon request.

Powering the Future with Industry Partnerships

SAMA continues to build strong partnerships with leading global gaming PC providers, supporting their innovation pipelines through scalable, high-performance hardware solutions. These collaborations reinforce SAMA's commitment to serving the growing demands of pre-built PCs, custom gaming rigs, and the broader PC upgrade market.

Visit SAMA at COMPUTEX 2025



SAMA Pavilion – Messe Bistro, 1F, Nangang Hall 1

May 20–22, 2025

9:30 AM – 5:30 PM Free refreshments available

About SAMA

Founded in 2003, SAMA is an award-winning developer of PC cases, AIO liquid cooling systems, and power supplies for gaming, creator, and performance-driven systems. Known for precision engineering and scalable innovation, SAMA is rapidly expanding across global markets with a reputation for quality, reliability, and design excellence.

Website:

Instagram:@samagears

Facebook: facebook/samagears

Twitter: @samagears_020

YouTube: youtube/@samagears-02

Amazon Storefront: SAMA on Amazo

Newegg Storefront: SAMA on Newegg



Press Contact:

Emily Johnson | C & Cee Consulting Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE SAMA