Lightweight Aggregates (Expanded Clay, Fly Ash, Pumice, Diatomite, Perlite) Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Arcosa, Boral Industries, CEMEX, Leca, And Stalite Lightweight Aggregate Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|219
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Construction Activities Globally Global Trend Toward Sustainable Infrastructure Operational Efficiency of Lightweight Aggregates in Large-Scale Construction Projects
Restraints
- Fluctuations in Energy Costs Sensitivity to Proper Mixing Techniques
Opportunities
- Extensive Use of Lightweight Aggregates in Global Infrastructure Development Rise in Population and Rapid Urbanization
Challenges
- Exploitation of Natural Resources Harmful Emissions from Lightweight Aggregate Production
Case Study Analysis
- Arcolite Lightweight Aggregate Addresses Structural Constraints in High-Rise Construction Leca Lightweight Aggregate Improves Soil Conditions for Bridge Construction Leca Lightweight Expanded Clay Aggregate Stabilizes Rail Embankment
Company Profiles
- Stalite Lightweight Aggregate Arcosa, Inc. Boral Industries Inc. Cemex SAB. De C.V. Leca International Holcim-Utelite Laterlite S.P.A. Buildex, LLC Northeast Solite Corporation Heidelberg Materials Crh Supreme Perlite Titan America SA Litagg Industries Pvt Ltd Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd. Argex Astrra Chemicals Kumaraswamy Industries Suyog Suppliers Salt River Materials Group Keltech Energies Ltd National Perlite Hi-Tech Flyash (India) Private Limited Jaycee Buildcorp Llp Hindalco Industries Limited Amol Dicalite Limited
Lightweight Aggregates Market
