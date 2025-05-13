Lightweight Aggregates (Expanded Clay, Fly Ash, Pumice, Diatomite, Perlite) Market - Global Forecast To 2030 With Arcosa, Boral Industries, CEMEX, Leca, And Stalite Lightweight Aggregate Leading

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lightweight Aggregates Market by Type (Expanded Clay, Fly Ash, Pumice, Diatomite, Perlite), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lightweight aggregates market, valued at USD 13.14 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 15.52 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%

The report grants market leaders and new entrants insights into revenue estimates for the lightweight aggregates market and its subsegments. It aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, helping them strategize to strengthen market positioning. Additionally, the report offers critical insights into the market's driving factors, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

Fueled by the burgeoning demand for sustainable building materials, the market is poised for significant expansion. Globally, stricter environmental regulations and rapid urbanization are driving the adoption of lightweight aggregates, essential for sustainable construction. The sector's growth aligns with the rising trend towards green building certifications, including LEED.

The industry's key players include Arcosa, Inc. (US), Boral Industries Inc. (Australia), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Leca International (Denmark), and Stalite Lightweight Aggregate (US). These companies, among others, are part of a thorough competitive analysis covering company profiles, recent advancements, and strategic market insights.

Expanded clay to become a key segment in the lightweight aggregates market

The expanded clay segment ranks as the third largest product category due to its superior strength and insulation attributes. With a unique structure offering durability and lightweight properties, expanded clay is favoured in concrete production, road construction, and building insulation. Its popularity is bolstered by increased usage in green building projects, underlining its importance in sustainable construction.

Infrastructure: A significant end-use industry

Within the lightweight aggregates market, infrastructure emerges as the second-largest end-use industry. The need for robust, cost-effective materials in large-scale projects is increasing. Lightweight aggregates enhance the durability of foundations and withstand temperature fluctuations, moisture, and harsh conditions, making them ideal for infrastructure applications in extreme climates.

Europe's pivotal role in market dynamics

Europe holds the second-largest share in the lightweight aggregates market. The region's commitment to environmental standards drives the adoption of eco-friendly building materials, aiming to cut carbon emissions and elevate energy efficiency in construction. Europe's established construction industry, accompanied by robust infrastructure investments, reinforces the market's growth, further supported by recycling and circular economy initiatives.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers, such as the growth of infrastructure and construction activities, and challenges like energy cost fluctuations.

Product Development: Insights on emerging technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches.

Market Development: Inclusive insights on profitable market regions analyzing lightweight aggregates trends globally.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive details on new products and services, unexplored geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of market share, growth strategies, and offerings by major players including Arcosa, Inc., Boral Industries Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Leca International, and Stalite Lightweight Aggregate.

Key Attributes:

