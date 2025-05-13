Creativity, Connection, And Community: Ridgway FUSE Unveils Summer Lineup

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As summer comes to the San Juan Mountains, Ridgway FUSE encourages locals to keep Ridgway's artistic flame and delightful downtown alive and thriving.

RIDGWAY, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ridgway FUSE is again igniting the town's creative spirit with the return of its beloved First Friday Art Walk series-monthly celebrations of art, connection, and community happening through December in downtown Ridgway.

As a certified Colorado Creative District and Graduate Main Street Community, Ridgway continues to champion a vibrant cultural life. This year's First Friday calendar brings nine evenings filled with live music, artist receptions, local food, and open galleries proudly flying their signature tie-dyed flags. Each event highlights Ridgway's rich mix of artists, makers, entrepreneurs, and storytellers.

Among the standout participants is Kane Fine Art, a cornerstone of Ridgway's creative community. Owned by Ridgway native and renowned landscape photographer Kane Scheidegger, the gallery features breathtaking large-scale photographic art capturing Colorado's rugged beauty and ski culture. Kane's work-produced entirely in-house-is available both in the downtown gallery and online at kanefineart .

However, Kane's art isn't just about the view but the story behind the shot. During First Fridays, his gallery is a must-visit, as attendees can expect exclusive behind-the-scenes talks from Kane himself.

Ridgway FUSE's commitment goes beyond organizing events-it's about cultivating a town where creativity is at the heart of everything. As part of its mission to Connect, Gather, Build, and Share, FUSE leverages the energy of resident volunteers and community leaders to create inclusive, impactful experiences.

This year's remaining First Friday dates include:

June 6

July 4

August 1

September 5

October 3

November 7

December 5

First Fridays offer a welcoming invitation to experience Ridgway's creative heartbeat. Stop by Kane Fine Art and other participating galleries to connect with artists, enjoy a glass of wine, and be part of the growing movement keeping Ridgway's artistic flame alive. After all, these events are more than art walks-they reflect Ridgway's fiercely independent spirit.

To learn more about First Fridays or any of Ridgway FUSE's upcoming events, visit the organization's website .

Kane Scheidegger

Kane Fine Art

+1 (970) 901-4880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.