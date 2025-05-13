Introducing PPM Express Once: The End Of Subscriptions In Project Portfolio Management

PPM Express for Integrated Project Portfolio Management

PPM Express Once ends recurring subscription fees with a one-time payment, unlimited users, a full cloud PPM suite, and long-term access.

- Martijn Schasfoort from Maxima C, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PPM Express is excited to unveil PPM Express Once , an innovative project and portfolio management (PPM) solution for small to mid-sized businesses. Say goodbye to ongoing subscription fees and unexpected costs. With a single payment, businesses can access an all-in-one PPM platform that simplifies project management without the hassle of recurring charges.Breaking Free from Subscription ModelsFor years, businesses have faced the burden of subscription-based PPM software, with pricing that often includes unnecessary features and bloated contracts. These tools are frequently overly complicated, causing businesses to pay for services they don't need while dealing with a system that isn't a perfect fit for their teams.PPM Express Once eliminates the pain of these traditional models. Offering a one-time payment, it frees businesses from the ongoing cycle of subscription fees, providing an innovative, cost-effective solution from the very first day.All-Inclusive Software with Unlimited UsersPPM Express Once is a fully cloud-based PPM platform that offers comprehensive features for every aspect of project management. Teams gain unlimited access to powerful tools, including:. Portfolio & program management. Manage all initiatives in one place, ensuring alignment with the business strategy.. Project management. Plan, execute, and track projects effortlessly with user-friendly tools.. Time tracking. Track hours across all projects without any additional fees or limits.. Reporting & analytics. Utilize built-in reports and Power BI dashboards for data-driven decisions.. Risk and issue management. Proactively address risks and issues before they impact projects.. AI-driven insights & automation. Use automation to simplify reporting and provide AI-powered guidance for new project managers.All these features come standard, with no hidden fees, upsells, or add-ons, giving over 80% savings compared to traditional PPM subscription models.Simplicity at Its BestPPM Express Once is designed with simplicity and impact in mind. Its sleek, intuitive interface ensures quick adoption by teams, requiring minimal training and no heavy IT involvement. By automating routine tasks and consolidating tools into a single cloud-based workspace, PPM Express Once helps:. Save over 50 hours per project manager annually by automating time-consuming updates.. Increase project manager productivity by 5-10% through optimized workflows.. Improve data accuracy to minimize risks and ensure on-time delivery.. Provide executives with real-time visibility via centralized dashboards for informed decision-making.Why PPM Express Once Stands OutPPM Express Once offers a straightforward, value-driven approach. The single payment structure removes the burden of recurring fees, allowing teams to access the platform without increasing the budget. Whether managing a small project or overseeing an entire portfolio, PPM Express Once offers the essential functionality needed for success. And because it's cloud-based, project managers and teams can manage projects from anywhere, anytime.About PPM ExpressPPM Express is an advanced, AI-driven project portfolio management platform that empowers teams to plan, execute, and oversee projects, portfolios, and resources more efficiently. Integrating projects and portfolios from various management systems into one unified view delivers a seamless project management experience for all stakeholders.PPM Express Once is a streamlined version tailored for small to mid-sized teams and businesses. With the introduction of PPM Express Once, the company establishes a new benchmark for affordability, ease of use, and value in project management.For more information, visit the website .

