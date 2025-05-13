Char Crust Dry-Rub Seasonings Serves Up Profits To Restaurants In Time For Summer Dining

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Char Crust, which began in a beloved Chicago steakhouse in the 1950s, produces a highly unique seasoning that does more than provide incredible flavor to meat. In a single step, the blend creates a signature crust that seals in juices and turns plain proteins into craveable, premium-quality dishes - with no additional labor or ingredients.

"There's no marinating, no sauce-making, no extra steps," said Elisabeth Settimi, President at Char Crust Dry-Rub Seasonings. "The entire recipe is in the bottle. Just season and cook - and the result is juicy, flavorful proteins with a beautiful crust that delivers consistency across the board."

While Char Crust has long been a favorite among select chefs, the current economic climate has brought a new wave of attention. Operators are turning to Char Crust not only for its flavor and simplicity, but also as a labor and food cost control tool. The seasoning costs pennies per serving while generating dollars in menu prices and labor, training, and ingredients savings.

"We've seen a 25%+ increase in orders from groups we've never worked with before looking for ways to reduce costs without compromising on quality, and that's exactly what our product does," said Settimi.

Industry data backs up the shift. According to the National Restaurant Association's 2025 State of the Industry Report, nearly 80% of operators cite labor cost and availability as a top concern, with many actively streamlining their back-of-house operations.

Char Crust manufactures its 12 proprietary recipes at its Chicago facility using an award-winning blend of premium herbs and spices that has been trusted by chefs for nearly 70 years. The company is certified women-owned by WBENC and specializes in helping cooks of all kinds make signature steaks, burgers, prime rib, poultry, seafood, wings and barbecue in a single step of prep.

Char Crust is available from Sysco, US Foods, Ben E Keith, Performance Foodservice and Direct.

For more information or to request samples, contact [email protected] or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Char Crust Dry-Rub Seasonings