Carahsoft Expands Partnership To Canadian Markets With Data Management Solutions Now Available To Canadian Public Sector

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Informatica's comprehensive AI-powered data management platform is now available to the Canadian Public Sector through Carahsoft. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as an Informatica Public Sector distributor in both the U.S. and Canada, making Informatica's AI-powered solutions available to Canadian Government organizations through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

"Expanding our solutions into the Canadian Public Sector is an important step for advancing AI-powered data management in Government," said David Ridout, Area Vice President, Canada at Informatica. "With Carahsoft's proven track record as our trusted sales and marketing partner in the U.S., we are confident in their ability to replicate that success in Canada. Together, we can continue to deliver secure and efficient data AI-ready Governance solutions tailored to the needs of Canadian Public Sector organizations.”

The expansion of Informatica and Carahsoft's partnership into Canada brings powerful AI-driven data management solutions to help Canada's Government organizations streamline data processes, improve decision-making and help ensure compliance with security standards. This initiative centralizes access to Informatica's solutions. By leveraging Carahsoft's sales, marketing and distribution expertise, Informatica is well-positioned to strengthen its Canadian market presence. Additionally, Informatica will soon be added to Carahsoft's Canadian contract portfolio to further its reach and availability within the Canadian Public Sector.

Informatica's AI-powered data management platform enables organizations to transform their data, turning chaos into clarity. The company empowers agencies to unlock the transformative potential of their data and leverage it as a critical asset. Through the Informatica Intelligent Data Management CloudTM platform, organizations can reimagine what their data is capable of and how it can reduce company costs, improve processes and drive innovation. Informatica powers their modernized cloud-based solutions through its AI engine, CLAIRE®, the only cloud dedicated to managing data of any type, pattern, complexity or workload across any location.

“As an Informatica Public Sector distributor in Canada, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are focused on helping Government organizations harness the power of AI to implement efficient and secure data management solutions,” said Elizabeth Savage, Sales Director at Carahsoft.“We look forward to supporting Informatica's continued growth in the Canadian market and delivering innovative technologies through our reseller partners to Public Sector customers.”

For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-862 or ... ; or explore Informatica's solutions here .

