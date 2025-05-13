Slotomania Launches Vegas In Pjs, Making Leading Casino Slots Free-To-Play On Mobile And Web

Slotomania's latest social casino campaign features a real app player and highlights Company's strategic partnership with the leading global slot machine creator, IGT

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning big has never been cozier. Get ready to hit the jackpot without a trip to the Strip as Slotomania rolls out its latest 360 campaign, Vegas in PJs. This new campaign brings together each of Slotomania's latest game releases while shining light on players' favorite way to game – on the couch in their PJs!

Launched on April 29, 2025, the Vegas in PJs TV spot is now broadcasting across major networks and channels with a playful commercial showcasing the ultimate fusion of comfort and excitement while players wearing PJs enjoy IGTs iconic land-based slots inside a buzzing casino. The creative spot highlights how Slotomania is bringing the thrill of IGT's games on the casino floor to the comfort of players' homes via free-to-play games. Further emphasizing its commitment to engaging with the Slotomania community, the commercial features a true Slotomania player, who won a trip to Europe in 2025 to be featured in the TV spot!

"As a leader in mobile gaming, we aim to bring the energy and thrill of real IGT casino slots straight to our players," said Amnon Calev, Executive General Manager for Slotomania and Slots Central at Playtika. "Our strategic relationship with IGT not only brings new levels of excitement to our fanbase, but further emphasizes our commitment to delivering a premier gaming experience to our players."

Building on the success of Slotomania's Cleopatra II campaign, Vegas in PJs reinforces Slotomania's goal of bringing the most beloved casino floor slots to mobile and web players, spotlighting three of IGT's most beloved land-based slots: Cleopatra II, Regal Riches, and Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins On Stage. With a successful track record, this campaign strengthens Slotomania's position as the go-to destination for immersive, at-home gaming. Players can find these fan-favorite slots in-game and experience different spins and wins from the comfort of their homes.

Slotomania is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play or by visiting

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the world's #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ). Slotomania features a huge variety of free-to-play slot games with high-end design & graphics, top-of-the-line sound effects, and multiple variations of minigames to choose from. With new slot releases every month & the biggest slot lovers' community in the world, Slotomania is considered by many to be the ultimate free slots experience. Slotomania games are available on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Although it has Vegas-style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating gameplay and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement to all its users.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

©2025 Califon Productions, Inc.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

