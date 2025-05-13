SCAN Group Takes Full Ownership Of Myplace Health, Reinforcing Commitment To PACE Model And Vulnerable Populations

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Group (SCAN), a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, today announced that myPlace Health (myPlace), an integrated care delivery organization specializing in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model, is now wholly owned by SCAN and part of its family of companies.“By fully bringing myPlace Health into SCAN's family of companies, we're asserting our belief that PACE is one of the most effective models for delivering holistic, comprehensive care to older adults with the most complex healthcare needs,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“This acquisition allows us to expand our impact and continue delivering on our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”myPlace launched in 2021 in collaboration with SCAN Group and Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) to bring the PACE to underserved adults in Los Angeles. Earlier this spring, SCAN acquired CCA's equity interest in myPlace thereby assuming full operational and strategic leadership of myPlace Health and underscoring SCAN's commitment to the PACE model and expanding innovative care for the most vulnerable older adults.myPlace provides comprehensive, coordinated care to older adults who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, or only Medicaid. Its first brick-and-mortar PACE center opened in Downtown Los Angeles in early 2024 and a second location is scheduled to open this summer in South Los Angeles.“myPlace was founded to address a critical gap in care for dually eligible seniors, and SCAN's full acquisition represents the next chapter in that mission,” said Rona Li, SCAN Group's Chief Development Officer.“We are proud to strengthen our investment in PACE as part of our broader strategy to create a dignified healthcare experience for seniors and their families in the communities we serve.”“Joining SCAN Group fully aligns with our vision to provide compassionate, coordinated care that helps older adults live well and independently,” said Robbie Pottharst, CEO of myPlace Health.“We are excited to build on our foundation and continue growing our impact with SCAN Group and other mission-aligned sponsors.”About SCAN GroupSCAN Group is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 50,000 members. To learn more, visit .About myPlace HealthmyPlace Health, a member of SCAN Group's family of companies, was established in 2021 as an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities as they age. myPlace Health delivers comprehensive health coverage, services, and support through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and operates as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans. To learn more, visit .

