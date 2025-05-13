ECCO Medical Partners With KXPX Radio And Univision TV Educating Hispanic Women On Leg Pain And Uterine Fibroids

Venous Treatment Before & After

ECCO MEDICAL LOGO

Relief from fibroids with UFE

Bilingual campaign uses Spanish-language media & dedicated care teams to empower Hispanic women with life-changing information about vein and fibroid treatments

- Aaron Kovaleski, MDDENVER & PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ECCO Medical is proud to announce its partnership with KXPX Radio and Univision TV in a groundbreaking initiative to raise awareness among Spanish-speaking women in Colorado about the dangers of untreated leg pain caused by venous insufficiency, and the life-changing benefits of Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE)-a non-surgical, minimally invasive alternative to hysterectomy.As part of this major outreach effort, ECCO Medical has launched a full Spanish-language education campaign, producing culturally relevant radio and TV commercials specifically designed for Hispanic audiences in the Denver and Pueblo markets. These commercials emphasize ECCO's commitment to helping women understand their options for vein and fibroid care-delivered in the language they trust most.“We recognize that many Hispanic women are suffering in silence due to a lack of access to information in Spanish" said Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, Founder of ECCO Medical.“Our mission is to empower these women with knowledge, compassionate care, and minimally invasive solutions that avoid major surgery and long recovery times.”To ensure accessibility and continued engagement, ECCO Medical has developed:.Spanish-language website landing pages tailored to venous insufficiency and fibroid conditions. These site are: fibromascoloradoand venascolorado.Hispanic radio and television commercials.Facebook Live events hosted entirely in Spanish.A dedicated bilingual support team to answer questions and guide patients through their care journeyECCO's partnership with KXPX Radio has proven especially effective in reaching thousands of Hispanic households across Colorado. Combined with Univision TV's trusted platform, this campaign aims to close a critical gap in healthcare communication.With clinics located in Lone Tree and Pueblo, ECCO Medical offers advanced, outpatient treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, chronic leg pain, and uterine fibroids-procedures performed by board-certified vascular and interventional radiologists with decades of experience.To learn more about ECCO Medical's Spanish-language services and minimally invasive treatments, visit ECCOMedical or call 888-303-ECCO to speak with a Spanish-speaking care coordinator.ABOUT ECCO MedicalECCO Medical ( ) is an office-based lab that focuses on interventional radiology and minimally invasive options for a variety of patient conditions - including oncology, wounds, leg pain, fibroids, and BPH. ECCO is dedicated to staying on top and in front of the most exciting advances in treatments for a variety of women's and men's health issues with a strong focus on lower extremity arterial disease and liver cancer therapies. ECCO works collaboratively with referring physician colleagues and takes a patient-centric concierge approach to endovascular care. They are committed to the highest level of patient care in a safe, comfortable outpatient setting.

Lew Pincus

ECCO Medical

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.