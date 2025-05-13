Akadeum is unveiling this advancement and attending alongside partners at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, May 13th-16th. Throughout the conference, multiple presentations demonstrate the ability of microbubbles to accelerate the next generation of cell therapies. The goal of Akadeum's integration program has been to integrate microbubbles with practically any platform for any starting material and to support process development with a shelved GMP-grade product.

Akadeum's ASGCT agenda includes:



A presentation by Dr. Alex Sargent, Director of Process Development, Cell and Gene Therapy, of Charles River Laboratories on Thursday , May 15th, at 5 pm CT : "Next Generation Cell Isolation: Replace Magnetics with Microbubbles for More Doses in a Smaller Footprint with Seamless Integration". Dr. Sargent will discuss data that shows how to achieve highly pure T cells and improved recovery in significantly less time while maintaining cellular phenotypes, highlighting critical improvements towards a shortened CAR T manufacturing process.

Results from Lonza's integration of Akadeum's Human T Cell Leukopak Isolation Kit on their Cocoon® Platform will be available for viewing at Lonza's poster 179 6 at 5:30 pm CT on Thursday, May 15th. By integrating microbubbles onto the Cocoon Platform, Lonza successfully increased throughput via the streamlined isolation process and achieved consistent, reproducible high purity and viability along with desired phenotypes for CAR T therapy applications.

Akadeum will present workflow integration data during the networking session at Poster 1797 on Thursday, May 15th, from 5:30 to 7 pm CT . At Booth #1748 , attendees can obtain protocols for cell separation directly in apheresis material bags (other bags also compatible), how to use microbubbles with existing cell washing instrumentation, and enroll in the Evaluation Program, an opportunity for scientists to see the microbubbles in their lab with an Akadeum scientist.

About Akadeum Life Sciences

Akadeum Life Sciences is pioneering buoyancy-based separation technologies that enable more effective and scalable cell isolation. Our mission is to create separation technologies to advance human health. We envision a world where innovative separations empower researchers and clinicians to unlock breakthroughs in diagnostics, therapeutics, and basic research.

