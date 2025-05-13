Archive360 Launches A Governed AI-Ready Data Cloud To Meet Future Needs Of The Modern Enterprise

Platform empowers organizations to provide curated and controlled data sets to an enterprise's AI and analytic ecosystem

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Archive360, the modern archiving company redefining the role of archiving in enterprise data management, has announced it has released the first modern archive platform that provides governed data for AI and analytics. The Archive360 Platform enables enterprises and government agencies to unlock the full potential of their archival assets with extensive data governance, security and compliance capabilities, and primed for intelligent insights.

Archive360 has delivered what AI has long needed: a secure, scalable data platform that ingests data from all enterprise applications, modern communications, and legacy ERP into a data agnostic, compliant active archive that feeds AI and analytics. With this new platform, enterprises can accelerate the deployment of critical AI-powered use cases across sectors, from insider trading and fraud detection agents to workforce resource planners and clinical trials while adhering to strict data governance and regulatory requirements.

The Archive360 Modern Archiving Platform enables organizations to control how AI and analytics consume information from the archive, and to simplify the process of connecting to and ingesting data from any application, so organizations can start realizing value faster. The capability reduces the risk AI can pose to organizations by inadvertently exposing regulated data, company trade secrets, or simply ingesting faulty and irrelevant data.

"Everyone wants to train AI on rich data, but most can't find, access or control it," said Jerry Caviston, CEO of Archive360. "Our platform flips that script. With a governed data archive, organizations can feed AI with the most relevant data from today alongside the salient information from the past, all while remaining in full control of what's accessed, by whom, and why."

This launch continues a tradition of innovation by Archive360 founder and chief technology officer, Tibi Popp, who created a first-to-market dedicated SaaS archiving platform for the financial sector with patented data management technology. As CTO, Popp is bringing an end to the legacy archive model where vendors lock customers into proprietary systems, take ownership of their data and focus only on historical data.

The Archive360 AI & Data Governance Platform is deployed as a cloud-native, class-based architecture. It provides each customer with a dedicated SaaS environment to enable them to completely segregate data and retain administrative access, entitlements, and the ability to integrate into their security protocols. It allows organizations to:



Shift from application-centric to data-centric archiving : Instead of multiple, disconnected point solutions for data from different types of applications, enterprises have a single platform that enables a data-centric approach which activates data, reduces technical debt, enhances data compliance, and accelerates AI readiness.

Protect, classify and retire enterprise data : Cloud-native support for enterprise databases, including SAP, Oracle, and SQL Server, enables streamlined ingestion and governance of structured data alongside unstructured content to provide a unified view across the organization's data landscape. AI Activation: With built-in connectors to leading analytics and AI platforms such as Snowflake, Power BI, ChatGPT and OpenAI, Archive360 ensures that archived data is available for analysis.

For more information on Archive360's platform, visit .

About Archive360

Archive360 is the modern archiving company redefining the role of archiving in enterprise data management. The Archive360 platform addresses complex data governance and compliance challenges while enabling AI and data analytics. Enterprise organizations and government agencies worldwide rely on Archive360 to unlock actionable insights from their archived data, while reducing cost and risk. Learn more about Modern Archiving at Archive360.

SOURCE Archive360

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED