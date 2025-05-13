Apple Rolls Out Ios 18.5 Update

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple has released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September.

The update introduces a number of improvements, including a new wallpaper, an upgrade to Screen Time, changes to the Mail app, and more. Notably, this update does not bring any major new features, which are likely to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month.

This update comes roughly six weeks following the release of iOS 18.4. That update had several other enhancements to Apple Intelligence, CarPlay, and more.

It includes changes in Mail app, and adds a dedicated AppleCare section under Apple Account settings.



With iOS 18.5, Apple is bringing satellite support to iPhone 13 models. That includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is specifically for carrier-provided satellite options, such as Starlink support on T-Mobile in the U.S. As more carriers offer satellite support, this utility will expand for these older models.

For parents, when a ScreenTime passcode is used, they will be alerted. This will solve the problem of a child figuring out a passcode and using it to bypass ScreenTime restrictions.

Then, when making a purchase in the Apple TV app on third-party devices, an iPhone or Apple Watch can be used to authenticate. This includes on TVs with the app built in, streaming boxes, or consoles like the PS5.

Apple says they also implemented several unspecified bug fixes too with this update.