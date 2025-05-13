Pager Health And Protera Health Team Up To Expand Access To Value-Based, Virtual-First MSK Care

New collaboration will streamline navigation and expand access to high-value musculoskeletal care via Pager Health's seamless navigation experience

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager HealthSM, a digital health platform serving more than 26 million members, today announced a new strategic alignment with Protera Health, a virtual MSK solution founded and designed by national experts in orthopedic value-based care. With the new relationship, Protera'`s virtual musculoskeletal services are planned to be available through Pager Health's digital triage, care navigation and wellness platform, enabling more accurate, clinically guided support for MSK conditions, one of the costliest and commonly misdiagnosed categories in healthcare.

With the collaboration, Pager Health's omnichannel care navigation solution will rapidly identify members with potential MSK-related issues and connect them seamlessly to Protera Health's virtual MSK program. From there, members will be directed to in-home care, in-network physical therapy or orthopedic surgical consults as appropriate. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for complex system integrations, making it easier for members to get connected to the right care quickly.

"Integrating Protera Health into our platform reinforces Pager Health's role as a central connector within the healthcare system, bringing together a curated ecosystem of high-impact partners to guide members to the right care," said Rita Sharma, Chief Product Officer at Pager Health. "By adding Protera Health to this ecosystem, we're expanding access to evidence-based, value-driven MSK care through a single, seamless experience."

Musculoskeletal issues such as chronic back pain, arthritis, joint injuries, and tendon or ligament conditions affect more than half of U.S. adults and contribute an estimated $420 billion annually in direct and indirect costs. These high costs are often driven by fragmented care, overuse of imaging, premature surgeries, and limited access to conservative treatments like physical therapy. Common drivers of unnecessary MSK procedures include:



Over-reliance on imaging without clinical correlation

Premature surgeries due to ineffective or inaccessible conservative care

Patient expectations shaped by misinformation Lack of shared decision-making and education

These challenges result in billions of dollars in avoidable costs and suboptimal patient experiences. As a virtual MSK program that delivers integrated medical and physical therapy services via telehealth, Protera Health contracts in-network with health plans, health systems, and large employers to deliver appropriate, cost-effective care. Through digital-first access to a national network of value-based orthopedic specialists, patients can access consultations, ongoing therapy, condition education, and referral support, minimizing unnecessary procedures and imaging.

"As a leader in digital health, care navigation, and wellness serving more than 26 million individuals today, Pager Health brings new value to Protera's MSK solution, further enhancing our ability to deliver precise, comprehensive evaluations that match each member with the right level of care," said Dr. Eric Makhni, CEO of Protera Health. "Our physician-led virtual MSK solution consistently delivers better outcomes compared to traditional approaches. For example, patients in our program report nearly double the improvement in physical function compared to those receiving standard in-person care."

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a connected health platform company that enables healthcare enterprises to deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences across wellness, care navigation, and care management engagement. Through integrated technology, AI, and concierge services, our platform helps patients and members get the right care at the right time in the right place and stay healthy. By reducing system friction and fragmentation, powering engagement, and orchestrating the enterprise, Pager Health drives better outcomes at scale. We partner with leading payers, providers, and employers, representing more than 26 million individuals across the United States and Latin America.

About Protera Health

Protera Health improves outcomes and reduces the cost of care for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions through a multidisciplinary, virtual-first model. Its virtual solution operates through in-network, value-based contracts and partners with health plans, health systems, and employers. Founded by leading clinicians in value-based orthopedic care, Protera Health launched in collaboration with Henry Ford Health Innovations. More information can be found at .

Media Contact

Pager Health

Chris Gale

[email protected]

SOURCE Pager Health

