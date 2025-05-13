Spaceworks Enterprises Inc. Integrates AI Into Spaceflight Planning And National Defense Initiatives With Seerai, Galorath's AI-Powered Cost Estimation Platform

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath , the premier AI-powered estimation platform provider for cost, schedule, and risk analysis, today announced SpaceWorks Enterprises Inc. is leveraging its flagship SEER ® platform to accelerate aerospace design project planning and business models for a broad range of national defense and commercial spaceflight initiatives. Galorath's SEER for Hardware (SEER-HTM) predictive datasets combined with the structured operational intelligence of SEERai TM empower SpaceWorks to generate cost, schedule, and risk estimates and predictive analytics driven by advanced scenario analysis, dynamic market insights, and agentic AI-validated win/loss analysis-augmenting project planning, evaluation, and modeling.

"At SpaceWorks, delivering credible programmatic insights is essential to our support of DoD, NASA, and commercial aerospace customers," said Tyler Kunsa, Vice President of Defense & Space Systems at SpaceWorks. "SEER and SEERai give our team unprecedented speed, transparency, and technical depth, enabling highly efficient cost model development and iteration across the lifecycle of projects ranging from hypersonic systems to space exploration. Galorath's products have enhanced our analytical throughput and confidence while strengthening our overall value proposition."

SpaceWorks uses SEER-H, predictive datasets for evaluating and estimating project potential, optimizing costs, and developing detailed project plans. In concert with SEERai-the operational intelligence layer of Galorath's award-winning platform-SEER leverages agentic artificial intelligence to securely ingest historical data and real-world intelligence to provide actionable insights into evolving cost, schedule, risk, and work breakdown structures (WBS). With SEER + SEERai, SpaceWorks can significantly streamline the creation of and visibility into cost, schedule, and risk while quickly incorporating accurate and historical parameters.

"In the complex world of hardware development, delivering projects on time, within budget, and at the highest quality is essential for success," said Charles Orlando, Chief Strategy Officer at Galorath. "Combining the power of SEER with advanced AI technologies enhances accuracy and minimizes manual effort, significantly cutting down planning time –a crucial advantage for companies like SpaceWorks who manage complex, multi-stakeholder projects within the government, aerospace, and start-up sectors."

SEER AI-Powered Estimation and Planning

Built on Galorath's trusted SEER modeling framework, the platform combines analytical depth with intuitive access. SEER's core modeling framework is refined over decades of complex program execution that addresses the needs of cost, schedule, labor, risk, should-cost, and price-to-win estimation and analysis for hardware, software, manufacturing, and information technology (IT). The platform's operational intelligence layer, SEERaiTM, is integrated throughout the experience. It enables natural interaction, embedded guidance, and intelligent automation – reducing cycle time, improving alignment, and unlocking knowledge trapped in documents, processes, and expert memory. For more information about the SEER platform, visit .

About SpaceWorks Enterprises

Based in Atlanta, GA, SpaceWorks Enterprises, Inc. (SEI) specializes in advanced concept analysis, systems analysis, rapid prototyping, product development, and economic assessment for a broad and diverse customer base. SpaceWorks is dedicated to advancing the state-of-the-art in the aerospace industry, from the early design phase through flight demonstration and system operation. More about this mission at SpaceWorks .

About Galorath Incorporated

Galorath delivers an AI-powered business operations platform grounded in decades of real-world cost, schedule, and risk validation for operations, supply chains, and manufacturing. The flagship SEER® platform is trusted by industry giants in high-stakes environments, like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU). Built on Galorath's trusted SEER modeling framework, the platform combines analytical depth with intuitive access to accelerate time to market, enhance project predictability and visibility, and ensure project costs are on track. For more information, visit .

SEER is a registered trademark of Galorath Incorporated. SEER-H and SEERai are trademarks of Galorath Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the future financial performance, business strategies, market conditions, and product development plans of the companies mentioned. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The companies mentioned here undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

