KLIKA TECH LAUNCHES THREE STRATEGIC CONSULTING ASSESSMENTS IN AWS MARKETPLACE

Three new fixed-price assessments to accelerate cloud efficiency, IoT scalability, and GenAI readiness, now available in AWS Marketplace

- Klika Tech TeamMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Klika Tech , a global cloud and digital transformation company, announced today the launch of three new Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Klika Tech in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS.AWS customers will now have access to three Klika Tech professional services assessments: Cloud Optimization Assessment, Scalable IoT Solutions Assessment, and GenAI Readiness Assessment directly within AWS Marketplace. Designed to help AWS customers identify new revenue opportunities, fast-track innovation in a scalable, data-driven way and reduce costs.Immediately available, the four-week, fixed price professional services assessments provide clients with actionable roadmaps aligned to AWS' best practices and built on Klika Tech's deep expertise in cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence. The offerings are targeted at companies across industries seeking to modernize their infrastructure, monetize connected assets, or explore generative AI solutions with significant business impact.“Klika Tech is proud to support professional services in AWS Marketplace. Whether you are optimizing costs, building new revenue streams, or innovating in your industry, Klika Tech's professional services assessments can accelerate your journey to get to market faster and develop the insights for ROI maximization,” said the Klika Tech team.Each assessment offers a structured engagement model that includes discovery, analysis, and strategic recommendations tailored to an organization's business goals. The services are available via the AWS Marketplace, making procurement and onboarding seamless for AWS customers.Assessment Overview:. Cloud Optimization Assessment – Identify cost-saving opportunities, improve performance, and align infrastructure with business priorities.. Scalable IoT Solutions Assessment – Design scalable IoT frameworks that connect devices, unlock data value, and drive new service models.. GenAI Readiness Assessment – Evaluate your current data and tech stack to build a safe, scalable path toward generative AI implementation.The professional services assessments are now available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Klika Tech and its assessments please visit:About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global cloud and digital transformation company that specializes in delivering innovative Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, GenAI, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit or email us at ....

