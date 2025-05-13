Three Films About War In Ukraine To Be Screened At Cannes Film Festival

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 78th Cannes Film Festival will feature a special screening of three films dedicated to the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Today, on May 13, on the opening day of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, a special screening of three films about the war in Ukraine will take place. This 'Ukraine Day' is meant to highlight the commitment of artists, authors, and journalists who continue to tell the story of a conflict at the heart of Europe that has now lasted for three years," the statement reads.

During the festival, the following films will be shown:

"Zelensky" – a documentary tracing Volodymyr Zelensky's journey from actor to wartime President. Directed by Yves Jeuland, Lisa Vapne, and Ariane Chemin (France, 2025, 2h 15min).

"Notre Guerre" ("Our War") – a new film from the frontlines of Pokrovsk and Sumy, where Ukrainian and French volunteers are fighting side by side. Directed by Bernard-Henri Levy and Marc Roussel (France-Ukraine, 2025, 1h 18min).

"2000 Meters to Andriivka" – a new documentary by Mstyslav Chernov focusing on the war in the Donetsk region.

The 78th Cannes International Film Festival is taking place from May 13 to 24.