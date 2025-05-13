403
Shopdibz Accelerates Swadeshi 2.0 Movement With Milestone Growth And Brand Empowerment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Curated social commerce marketplace signs 50+ Indian brands, amasses 50,000+ shoppers-now gearing up for first fundraising round
Shopdibz, India's premier social commerce destination for homegrown fashion and beauty labels, today announced that it has partnered with over 50 high-quality Indian brands and served more than 50,000 shoppers in just 10 months of operations-all achieved without external funding. As a DPIIT-registered startup, Shopdibz is redefining the online retail experience through direct brand-to-customer engagement, solidifying its place at the forefront of the“Swadeshi 2.0” and Make in India initiatives.
A Community-Driven Marketplace
Leveraging a seamless blend of curated storefronts and in-app social features, Shopdibz empowers brands to share their craftsmanship and heritage directly with customers. Real-time chat tools, personalized product recommendations, and exclusive brand updates recreate the intimacy of India's traditional bazaars in a digital format-fostering trust and driving repeat engagement.
Founders' Vision: Putting India First
“Our goal was simple,” said Jerry Paul, Co-Founder & CEO of Shopdibz.“To build a platform where Indian brands aren't just suppliers but storytellers, connecting with customers who value authenticity and quality. Shopdibz exists to amplify these voices and scale their success.”
“As a shopper, I've discovered incredible products I never knew existed,” added Verkha Rani, Co-Founder & CMO.“Knowing every purchase on Shopdibz directly supports Indian entrepreneurs gives me confidence-and pride-in every order.”
Organic Growth and Next Steps
Remarkably self-funded, Shopdibz has relied on product excellence and word-of-mouth to fuel its rapid expansion. With plans underway for its inaugural fundraising round, the company will deepen its brand partnerships and roll out advanced features-such as AI-driven personalization and interactive livestream shopping-to further enhance the user experience.
About Shopdibz
Shopdibz is a social commerce marketplace dedicated exclusively to high-quality Indian fashion and beauty brands. Registered with DPIIT, Shopdibz brings together curated storefronts, direct brand-customer communication, and a vibrant community of shoppers passionate about Made-in-India products.
Experience the next wave of Indian social commerce today-visit shopdibz or download the Shopdibz app on Android and iOS. Join our movement to support and celebrate India's best brands.
