Swedish Supply Chain Saas Company, Pipechain, Accelerates European Growth By Acquiring UK-Based Advancefirst Technologies

The combined PipeChain Networks and AdvanceFirst Technologies businesses will enable Retailers and their suppliers to rapidly build highly connected, agile, and resilient supply chains.“This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens PipeChain Networks' Retail offering and expands its footprint across Europe.” says Hans Berggren, Group CEO & Co-founder of PipeChain.

AdvanceFirst Technologies is a well-positioned UK-based supply chain software company providing Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions for mainly the Retail industry. AdvanceFirst Technologies delivers tailored, scalable solutions that ensure compliance and seamless integration with existing ERP systems.

Positioned for growth in the rapidly evolving digital commercial space, AdvanceFirst Technologies offers a cloud-based platform and advanced analytics tools that provide end-to-end visibility of business document flows.

“This acquisition not only strengthens our position in the market but also opens up new avenues for innovation and growth. We look forward to working closely with the talented team at AdvanceFirst Technologies to achieve our shared goals." says Agneta Lund, CEO of PipeChain Networks AB.

Malcolm Miller, co-founder and previous major shareholder of AdvanceFirst Technologies, added, "Joining PipeChain is a fantastic opportunity for AdvanceFirst Technologies. Our team is eager to integrate AdvanceFirst Technologies solutions with PipeChain's robust platform and explore new possibilities for our customers as well as our personnel.”

“Being part of PipeChain Networks will undoubtedly drive AdvanceFirst Technologies' expansion and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value." says Laura Perkins, COO of AdvanceFirst Technologies.

The fastest route to a digital Retail supply chain

“Our mission is to help Retailers and their supply chains move quickly and confidently toward high digital maturity,” Agneta Lund adds.“Together with AdvanceFirst Technologies, we now offer one of the most effective, scalable, and market-proven paths to achieving that-with fast onboarding of customers and suppliers of all kinds, deep ERP integration, and proven business impact. You need to reach a high level of connectivity – 70% or higher - before the truly large values can be realized. This high level of connectivity is what we offer our customers.” Agneta Lund concludes.

Typically, realized values from high levels of supply chain connectivity are



Lower inventory levels

Fewer production disruptions

Reduced obsolescence and waste

Fewer emergency transports and lower logistics costs Less manual administration and better control

Start your transformation today

Customers and prospects ready to accelerate their digital transformation can learn more and explore how this new combined offering can unlock immediate value. To learn more, visit:

Advisors on the deal

PipeChain was advised by lawyers DLA Piper. AdvanceFirst Technologies were advised by Prism Corporate Broking and lawyers Stevens & Bolton LLP.

About PipeChain

PipeChain AB is a privately owned company with a group turnover of approx. EUR 15 million and ARR exceeding 70%. To learn more about how PipeChain, as your reliable expert, can help you boost your business, visit .

PipeChain® is a registered trademark of PipeChain AB.

Media Contact:

Hans Berggren, Group CEO

PipeChain AB

