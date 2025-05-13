What Trump Expects To Get From His Gulf Tour

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Donald Trump will sit down with the Saudi crown prince and Emirati and Qatari leaders on May 14, 2025, in what is being heavily touted as a high-stakes summit . Not invited, and watching warily, will be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Like many other members of his right-wing coalition, Netanyahu appeared delighted at the election of Trump as US president in November, believing that the Republican's Middle East policies would undoubtedly favor Israeli interests and be coordinated closely with Netanyahu himself.

But it hasn't quite played out that way. Of course, Washington remains – certainly in official communications – Israel's strongest global ally and chief supplier of arms . But Trump is promoting a Middle East policy that is, at times, distinctly at odds with the interests of Netanyahu and his government.

In fact, in pushing for an Iran nuclear deal – a surprise reversal from Trump's first administration – Trump is undermining long-held Netanyahu positions. Such is the level of alarm in Israeli right-wing circles that rumors have been circulating of Trump announcing unilateral US support for a Palestinian state ahead of the Riyadh visit – something that would represent a clear departure for Washington.

As a historian of Israel and the broader Middle East , I recognize that in key ways Trump's agenda in Riyadh represents a continuation of the US policies, notably in pursuing security relationships with Arab Gulf monarchies – something Israel has long accepted if not openly supported.

But in the process, the trip could also put significant daylight between Trump and Netanyahu.

The four-day trip to the Gulf, Trump's first policy-driven foreign visit since being elected president, is on the surface more about developing economic and security ties between the US and traditional allies in the Persian Gulf.

Trump is expected to cement trade deals worth tens of billions of dollars between the US and Arab Gulf States, including unprecedented arms purchases , Gulf investments in the US and even the floated Qatari gift of a palatial 747 intended for use as Air Force One.

There is also the possibility of a security alliance between the US and Saudi Arabia.