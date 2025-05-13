403
Recent India, Pakistan Hostilities Claim Lives
(MENAFN) In a recent surge of violent confrontations involving India and Pakistan, a total of 51 fatalities were reported, comprising 40 non-combatants and 11 members of the armed services, according to a Tuesday statement from Pakistan's military.
Additionally, 199 individuals sustained injuries during the clashes.
Among the civilian casualties were seven women and 15 minors, while another 121 civilians were reported wounded.
The breakdown of military personnel lost included seven army troops and four Pakistan Air Force members, with 78 others from the armed forces sustaining injuries, as conveyed in an official release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the communications branch of Pakistan’s military.
In a firm declaration, the ISPR stated, "The nation remains resolute in the face of aggression. Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response."
This remark emphasized Pakistan’s determined stance in response to any external threats.
Tensions escalated sharply following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, which commenced during the night between May 6 and 7.
According to Indian authorities, the operation targeted "nine terror locations" within Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, claiming the mission successfully fulfilled its objective.
India reported that five of its military personnel were killed during the course of the operation.
Following the attack, intense cross-border shelling occurred between the two armed forces, leading to multiple fatalities along the Line of Control (LOC), the unofficial boundary that separates the contested Kashmir region shared by the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
