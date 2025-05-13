403
Trump Begins Middle East Tour in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, United States Leader Donald Trump engaged in discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shortly after arriving in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, at the beginning of a regional diplomatic mission.
According to a Saudi broadcaster, the conversation between Trump and bin Salman took place at the royal terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
However, no specifics were shared regarding the matters they discussed.
This trip marks Leader Trump’s first official visit to the Middle East since assuming office in January.
His itinerary includes further visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
During a Cabinet session on Monday, Crown Prince bin Salman expressed a warm reception for Trump’s visit, remarking that it would “contribute to enhancing cooperation and strategic partnerships” between the two nations across several sectors.
Experts suggest that Trump’s intensive schedule will tackle a broad spectrum of regional and international concerns—ranging from economic exchange, technological innovation, and artificial intelligence to pressing geopolitical matters such as the Ukraine conflict, maritime security in the Red Sea, the Gaza situation, developments in Syria, and the Iranian nuclear agenda.
Close collaboration is anticipated between Washington and its principal Gulf allies throughout the trip.
