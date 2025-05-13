FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES PHILIPPINE ACTION-DRAMA“TOPAKK”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the Philippine action-packed military-themed drama TOPAKK, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 13, 2025

- Producer Sylvia Sanchez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the Philippine action-packed military-themed drama TOPAKK, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 13, 2025. TOPAKK was first screened during the 78th Cannes Film Festival and premiered at Switzerland's 76th annual Locarno Film Festival.

TOPAKK tells the story of Miguel, a security guard who faces a deadly conflict with drug dealers and a vigilante squad after his platoon is murdered. Miguel is an ex-special forces operative suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In his bid for redemption as a security guard, attempts to save the life of a woman who is being hunted by a corrupt police death squad working for a drug cartel. Discharged from the army due to his PTSD, Miguel gets involved in a new battle when a drug peddler seeks his protection from a vigilante death squad. As he navigates this dangerous situation, he must also confront his own demons to find redemption.

Directed by Richard Somes, TOPAKK was written by Richard V. Somes, Will Fredo, and Jimmy Francisco Flores and produced by Richard Somes, Sylvia Sanchez, and Ria Atayde. The TOPAKK cast features Arjo Atayde ('Miguel Vergara'), Julia Montes ('Weng Diwata'), Kokoy De Santos ('Bogs Diwata'), and Sid Lucero ('Romero').

“TOPAKK is a deeply personal journey-my confrontation with violence in all its brutal forms,” said filmmaker Richard Somes.“TOPAKK is a reflection on senseless death and aggression, a commentary on the cruelty born out of war and power. This work challenges us to face the fear, savagery, and oppression inflicted by those who claim authority.”

"I am very proud of the work we did with TOPAKK,” said producer Sylvia Sanchez.“From Cannes to Locarno to Fantastic Fest, we were able to travel and showcase Filipino artistry in the form of our superb cast and visionary director. It has been such a great experience from pre-production to everything after and we are so excited to share this with everyone."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire TOPAKK with Raven Banner Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

Eric Peterkofsky

Allen Media Group / Freestyle Digital Media

...

Official FDM Trailer - TOPAKK (2025)

