Road To FIBA World Cup Qatar 2027 Begins With Qualifying Draw Today

Doha, Qatar: Nations gearing up to open the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 qualifying journey will know their respective opponents today when the official draw ceremony takes place in Doha, the host of the prestigious event.

At the Al Hazm Mall in Doha, the draw will be conducted by FIBA Global Ambassador and three‐time Olympic champion Carmelo Anthony, in the presence of FIBA President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, Secretary General Andreas Zagklis and officials and representatives from the participating nations starting at 6:30 pm.

The draw will also be attended by Qatar's four-time Olympic high jump medallist Mutaz Essa Barshim and GGC basketball legend and 3x3 world champion Yassin Mousa, joining millions from around the world via FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 official websites and via the FIBA YouTube channel.

The 'Road to Qatar' qualifying journey will see 80 national teams across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe in action, across 420 games in six windows between November 2025 and March 2027.

The ultimate objective of each team will be to join hosts Qatar and 31 others at the historic first FIBA World Cup in the Middle East and the first staged in a single city.

Today's draw will see each zone following a tailored path.

From Africa, Asia and the Americas, 16 countries enter the qualifying draw in each of the zones, while Europe pot will see 32 teams in seedings.

Seeding is decided according to the latest FIBA World rankings for men, and fine‐tuned by geography while alternating pots guarantee balanced competition across all draws.

Qatar was awarded the hosting rights for the landmark 32‐team showdown following a unanimous vote during FIBA's Central Board meeting in the Philippines two years ago.

The tournament will underline Qatar's legacy of hosting major sporting events and follow the same compact style as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the entire 2027 FIBA World Cup will unfold inside Doha's city limits.

Doha's advanced infrastructure and world-class venues will enable organisers to deliver a fan-focused, carbon-neutral spectacle set to be the largest FIBA World Cup in history.