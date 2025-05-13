Transforming Batam: Aslan Energy Capital Unveils Landmark Solar Project For Sustainable Hydrogen Export

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BATAM, Indonesia, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aslan Energy Capital recently successfully hosted a tender clarification workshop in Batam, marking a major milestone in the development of what will become Indonesia's largest solar power project, a 1,200 MWp utility-scale solar plant. The event forms part of the Aslan's ongoing RFQ process and drew overwhelming participation from leading solar developers from across Asia.

This landmark solar project will be a cornerstone of Aslan Energy Capital's sustainable hydrogen hub initiative, linking clean power generation directly to green hydrogen production. Strategically located in the Riau Islands, the project supports Indonesia's renewable energy ambitions and establishes Batam as the heart of a new energy hub in Southeast Asia.

"This solar project will not only be the largest in Indonesia-it also sets a new benchmark for energy innovation by enabling utility-scale solar to power green hydrogen production for export," said Muthu Chezhian, CEO of Aslan Energy Capital, during his opening address at the workshop. "Indonesia is uniquely positioned to lead the region's transition to clean energy, and this initiative reflects our deep commitment to both environmental restoration and inclusive growth."

Importantly, the solar development will incorporate environmental rehabilitation measures by installing part of the solar farm on top soil depleted post-mining lands, transforming degraded areas into productive clean energy assets. The project is expected to generate over 2,000 local jobs in Riau Islands will be accompanied by major social impact programs to uplift surrounding communities.

During the workshop, participating bidders received comprehensive briefings on the technical scope, commercial terms, and integration of the solar facility with downstream hydrogen infrastructure. The interactive Q&A sessions enabled open dialogue on permitting, collaboration frameworks, and grid connectivity, reinforcing Aslan's transparent and inclusive development approach.

The RFQ process, launched in Q4 2024, received 31 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from global renewable energy developers. 17 of these were prequalified to advance to the final bidding round, underscoring the high level of global confidence and competition surrounding this initiative. Aslan Energy Capital will continue to engage with shortlisted bidders in the coming months, as the project advances toward execution and helps shape a sustainable and economically vibrant future for Indonesia and the region.

SOURCE Aslan Energy Capital

