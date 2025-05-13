403
South Korea Detains Taiwanese Citizens for Alleged U.S. Military Filming
(MENAFN) South Korean authorities have arrested two Taiwanese citizens for reportedly filming U.S. military aircraft and facilities during an air show, according to Focus Taiwan. The pair, aged 40 and 60, were taken into emergency custody on Sunday in Pyeongtaek, a city south of Seoul, as reported by a local news agency.
They are facing charges under South Korea's Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act, accused of photographing U.S. military sites at Osan Air Base, located about 60 kilometers from the capital. While photography is generally allowed at air shows, the U.S. military imposes restrictions on certain nationalities, including Taiwanese and Chinese nationals, due to concerns over unauthorized filming of military locations.
Reports suggest the two men gained access to the event by blending in with South Korean visitors. South Korean authorities are currently deliberating on whether to pursue formal arrest warrants.
The Taipei Mission in Korea has been assisting the suspects' families by providing them with a list of legal representatives and coordinating with local police during the ongoing investigation.
