Wincomm Wins Best Choice Award At COMPUTEX 2025 For AI-Driven Surgical Panel PC

As European healthcare systems increasingly invest in AI-enabled surgery , the demand for computing platforms that combine clinical performance with safety and integration has grown. Wincomm's WMP-27T-PIS directly addresses this need, offering real-time AI processing, surgical imaging, and EMR support in a single, hygienic platform.

At its core is the Intel® 13th Gen CoreTM i7-13800HE processor with Iris® Xe Graphics , delivering high-performance computing required for AI-assisted diagnostics, 4K video streaming, and multi-system integration. A key feature is its 4K UHD display , optimized with adjustable color temperature and anti-glare options to support accurate medical imaging in high-brightness environments.

Designed for Medical grade Safety

Built with a fanless, antibacterial aluminum housing , the WMP-27T-PIS offers up to 95% MRSA resistance . Its IP65/IP54 ingress protection and medical safety certification ( UL/EN 60601-1 ) ensure safe operation and full cleanability in surgical suites and ICUs.

Seamless Integration and Expandability

The panel PC features dual LAN (1GbE + 2.5GbE) , support for dual displays, and a PCIe x4 expansion slot to connect capture cards, surgical cameras, or custom modules. Designed for long-term interoperability, it also includes USB and serial ports for both legacy and modern peripherals.

Recognition and European Relevance

The Best Choice Award , organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), highlights innovation with commercial impact. Wincomm's win reinforces its commitment to supporting digital health transformation across Europe and beyond.

Meet Wincomm at COMPUTEX 2025

European partners, healthcare providers, and integrators are invited to visit Booth P0719 at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025 , from May 20–23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 . Attendees can explore how the WMP-27T-PIS can enhance precision surgery and digital hospital operations.

Learn more at .

Photo -