UN Sounds Alarm: Gaza Food Aid Plunges Amidst Border Blockade
(MENAFN) The United Nations revealed a significant 70% decrease in hot meals distributed in Gaza over the past five days, highlighting the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation. According to spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, "Our partners on the ground report that the number of hot meals served by those community kitchens that are still operating is declining very quickly." He further stated, "Today, about 260,000 meals have been prepared and delivered across the Gaza Strip. That marks a decrease compared to 840,000 meals last Wednesday, a 70% reduction of 580,000 daily meals in just five days."
Dujarric emphasized that aid extends beyond just food, encompassing community outreach, needs assessments, and multi-sector support including water, hygiene, health, nutrition, education, and protection. He also warned that "health care in Gaza is hanging by a thread, with hospitals facing mass casualty incidents amid severe shortages of supplies, equipment, blood and staff," and noted that "the fuel that powers health care and water facilities is also being rationed and running out."
The situation has been exacerbated by the continued closure of Gaza crossings by Israel since March 2nd, preventing the entry of food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid, a move condemned by the government, human rights organizations, and international reports as deepening the existing humanitarian crisis. The ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza since October 2023 has resulted in the deaths of nearly 53,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.
