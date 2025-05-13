STACK Infrastructure Closes $1.4 Billion In Green Financing To Support Its Growing Portfolio Of Stabilized Hyperscale Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction underscores capital providers' confidence in STACK's position as a long-term, reliable partner to hyperscale clients

DENVER, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the successful closing of a $1.4 billion green financing facility, secured by a diversified pool of 10 fully stabilized, revenue-generating data centers across its North American platform.

The facility, which drew strong interest from banks and institutional capital providers, represents a significant endorsement of the quality of STACK's assets and strategic execution. Since inception, STACK has raised more than $21 billion in capital, reinforcing its ability to consistently deliver hyperscale infrastructure solutions on a global scale. The transaction provides enhanced financial flexibility to support continued platform growth and innovation in key markets.

“This financing demonstrates STACK's differentiated market position and our ability to attract scale capital across the development cycle,” said Heather Paduck, Chief Financial Officer, STACK Americas.“It enhances our ability to move with agility in the current environment, while reinforcing our long-term alignment with hyperscale clients and institutional partners.”

The financing is structured to support long-term ownership objectives and reflects STACK's disciplined approach to capital markets engagement. By utilizing high-quality, stabilized assets, the company secured favorable terms that further solidify its balance sheet while preserving optionality across debt and equity pathways. The additional liquidity positions STACK to act decisively on future expansion opportunities, ensuring the platform remains well-equipped to meet growing global demand for critical digital infrastructure.

STACK operates a comprehensive portfolio spanning North America, EMEA, and APAC, serving some of the world's largest technology companies. This transaction further enhances STACK's ability to scale alongside client demand, while maintaining the operational and financial rigor expected of a premier infrastructure partner.

