Slovak MEP describes Kallas as ‘tragedy’ for EU
(MENAFN) Slovak Member of the European Parliament Lubos Blaha has sharply criticized EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, calling her leadership a “tragedy” for the European Union. In an interview with RT, Blaha also accused top EU officials of supporting fascism under the guise of condemning it.
Blaha’s remarks follow backlash from Brussels over Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s recent participation in Russia’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. Kallas and other EU leaders had urged member states and candidate countries not to attend the event, suggesting that such actions could impact their status—particularly for nations like Serbia.
However, Blaha dismissed the EU’s criticism as insincere, claiming it had little to do with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He argued that the EU’s condemnation was part of a broader trend of pretending to oppose fascism while ignoring historical and ideological nuance. He pointed to a recent World War II commemoration in the European Parliament, describing it as overly somber and disconnected from genuine anti-fascist sentiment.
Blaha warned that the EU’s leadership, especially figures like Kallas—who previously served as Estonia’s prime minister and is known for her strong anti-Russia stance—was steering the bloc in a dangerous direction.
Kallas has frequently labeled Russia as the EU’s primary threat and has advocated for greater militarization within the union. Her warnings against attending Russian commemorative events were condemned by Moscow, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accusing her of “blackmail” and likening the EU’s behavior to that of historical fascist regimes.
The Kremlin has also weighed in, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling Kallas a “rabid Russophobe” and warning of rising neo-Nazi sentiment in Europe. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev echoed these claims, calling for a sweeping "de-Nazification" campaign not only in Ukraine but across the continent.
